HOME BRIEFS

Library offers book recommendations
The Davenport Public Library will offer a new service call Book Fix in which participants will receive personalized recommendations. An online run through of this service will be 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, by using GoToMeeting. To join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/358228805
You can also dial in using your phone: +1-408-650-3123
Access Code: 358-228-805
Programs look at birds, radon, taxes
University of Illinois Extension is offering the following online programming:
- 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Create a Winter Bird Haven
- Noon, Jan. 7, A Dose of Nature in a Time of Covid
- Noon, Jan. 14, Children & Nature
- 1 p.m. Jan. 14, Radon: Is it Still an Issue?
- Noon Jan. 27, Get Savvy: Tackling Taxes
Go to extension.illinois.edu.