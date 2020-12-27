 Skip to main content
HOME BRIEFS

Library offers book recommendations

The Davenport Public Library will offer a new service call Book Fix in which participants will receive personalized recommendations. An online run through of this service will be 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, by using GoToMeeting. To join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/358228805

You can also dial in using your phone: +1-408-650-3123

Access Code: 358-228-805

Programs look at birds, radon, taxes

University of Illinois Extension is offering the following online programming:

  • 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Create a Winter Bird Haven
  • Noon, Jan. 7, A Dose of Nature in a Time of Covid
  • Noon, Jan. 14, Children & Nature
  • 1 p.m. Jan. 14, Radon: Is it Still an Issue?
  • Noon Jan. 27, Get Savvy: Tackling Taxes

Go to extension.illinois.edu.

