HOME BRIEFS

• A "Leave No Trace Awareness" workshop will be 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the seven principles of Leave No Trace set by the Center for Outdoor Ethics and will then take to the trails to practice and observe what they learned.

• A family-oriented "Grounded in Nature" session will focus on getting in touch with nature and some of the health benefits associated with it. Topics include mindfulness, forest bathing and yoga.

To register or for more information, call 563-328-3286.

Forest Grove restoration

A free program on the restoration of Forest Grove School, Bettendorf, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Butterworth Center Library, 1105 8th St., Moline, presented by the Moline Preservation Society.

Award-winning film producers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline, and Sharon Andresen of Forest Grove School Preservation will talk about the restoration and the new feature-length documentary "Resurrecting Forest Grove," now in production.

The Rundles first visited Forest Grove in 2009 while filming snow scenes for their documentary "Country School: One Room – One Nation." The school appeared to be on the brink of collapse and unrestorable.