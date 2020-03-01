HOME BRIEFS

You can make DIY cleaners
A free class on making DIY detergent and dryer sheets will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.
Two other classes, also at 6-7 p.m., will be:
• April 1, Making all-purpose cleaner and dishwasher pods.
• May 6, Making toilet bowl fizzies and shower cleaner.
The teacher will explain the benefits of homemade cleaners and participants will receive recipes and samples. To register, go to rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7341.
Musician, storyteller performs at Butterworth
A free performance by musician and storyteller Reggie Harris will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
A world-wide performer, Harris shares favorite spirituals and roots music, as well as meaningful original songs, many with themes of unity and social justice. His storytelling is poignant, dramatic and interjected with occasional doses of humor.
For more information, call 309-743-2701, or go to butterworthcenter.com.
Antique Spectacular is March 6-8
The annual Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, with more than 70 exhibitors selling antiques and vintage items.
Items include furniture, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, rugs, vintage textiles and period pieces.
Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The cost is $8 for a weekend pass.
For more information, go to antiquespectacular.com or call 712-324-9964. event is presented by Melting Pot Productions, Inc.
Something bugging you?
A free presentation on insects and diseases of the home landscape will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Store staff will talk about the common bugs and diseases of Midwestern plants, show you how to identify plant problems and find solutions to get them healthy and growing.
Wapsi offers 2 nature programs
The Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon is offering two free programs on Saturday, March 7:
• A "Leave No Trace Awareness" workshop will be 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the seven principles of Leave No Trace set by the Center for Outdoor Ethics and will then take to the trails to practice and observe what they learned.
• A family-oriented "Grounded in Nature" session will focus on getting in touch with nature and some of the health benefits associated with it. Topics include mindfulness, forest bathing and yoga.
To register or for more information, call 563-328-3286.
Program details Forest Grove restoration
A free program on the restoration of Forest Grove School, Bettendorf, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Butterworth Center Library, 1105 8th St., Moline, presented by the Moline Preservation Society.
Award-winning film producers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline, and Sharon Andresen of Forest Grove School Preservation will talk about the restoration and the new feature-length documentary "Resurrecting Forest Grove," now in production.
The Rundles first visited Forest Grove in 2009 while filming snow scenes for their documentary "Country School: One Room – One Nation." The school appeared to be on the brink of collapse and unrestorable.
In 2012, a small group of local preservationists headed by project coordinator Andresen decided the 1873 one-room school could, and should, be saved.
The Rundles’ documentary tells the story behind the seemingly-impossible task.
Like chocolate? Event is for you
A Chocolate Experience, including free samples from Quad-City area chocolatiers and an opportunity to buy, will be Sunday, March 15, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Three time slots are offered to allow vendors time to restock their booths: 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 ($8 for members); $4 youth ($2 youth members) and free for those two and under. To purchase, go to qcgardens.com or call 309-794-0991.
Other activities will include the making of s’mores outdoors, a free hot chocolate bar inside, a scavenger hunt through the gardens, a chair massage, a children's activity and a plant expert in the tropical Sun Garden who will introduce guests to the cacao tree and share the impact rain forest conservation has on protecting this fruit-bearing evergreen.
Felted eggs are class topic
A class on making felted eggs will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Gisela McDonald is the instructor.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members).
To register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Facebook or Eventbrite.com
Leopold conference is March 21
An all-day conference of conservation topics will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Southeastern Iowa Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, sponsored by the Leopold Landscape Alliance.
Aldo Leopold was a seminal conservationist and author of "A Sand County Almanac." He was born in Burlington.
The cost is $30, including the conference, reception, lunch, drinks and snacks. To register or for more information, go to: leopoldalliance.org or call Kathy Brower at 319-759-7640. March 6 is the registration deadline.
Among speakers will be Brian Ritter, executive director of Davenport's Nahant Marsh Education Center.
Topics include Leopold's childhood in the wild; habitat restoration and enhancement at Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge; a restorative approach to farming; and The Wetlands Initiative, Chicago.
Center hosts basket-making class
A weaving workshop to make an egg basket will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Tracy Welch is the instructor.
The cost is $45 ($40 for members).
To register, call 563-322-8844 or visit Facebook or Eventbrite.com
Trip takes you to northern Illinois, Wisconsin
The Quad-City Botanical Center and the Rock Island Parks and Recreation department are offering a day-long trip on Thursday, June 18, to northern Illinois and Wisconsin.
The trip includes Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens in Rockford, Illinois; the 20-acre Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville, Wisconsin; "America's Little Switzerland of New Glarus, Wisconsin; the Swiss Colony Outlet Store in Monroe, Wisconsin, featuring cheese and bakery items; and dinner in The Rafter's Restaurant in Lena, Illinois, constructed of two old dairy barns.
The cost is $135 ($125 for members of the botanical center or the Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center).
For more information, call 309-794-0991 or go to qcgardens.com.