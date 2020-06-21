HOME BRIEFS

Amana is bursting with flowers
Gardeners of the Amana Colonies invite the public to their 6th annual, free “Colonies in Bloom” garden walks on Saturday, June 27, and again on Monday, July 27.
The Amana Colonies have long been known for their beautiful flower gardens, which became a tradition at the end of the communal era in 1932. Prior to this time the residents were discouraged from planting flowers.
With viewing days a month apart, the public can see different flowers.
You’ll also see a variety of gardening styles and plants. Some yards feature very traditional plantings while others are more unusual. Gardeners will be present at each home to answer questions.
Maps with directions to the gardens are available at the Amana Visitor Center and selected businesses.
For more information, visit www.amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7622.
Habitat ReStore opens for business
Habitat ReStore and its Health & Home Store, 3629 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, have reopened at reduced hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
ReStore sells new and gently used building materials (doors, cabinets, windows, lighting, flooring,) furniture and appliances and Health & Home sells home medical equipment and supplies, all at greatly reduced prices.
Customers are required to wear masks and staff is limiting the number of people who can be in the stores at any one time.
For questions, please call 563-391-4949.
Sprout new ideas
