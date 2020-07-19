HOME BRIEFS

Hauberg Museum in RI reopens

The Hauberg Indian Museum at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, has reopened, admitting 10 or fewer people at a time. Visitors must wear face masks.

Elsewhere on the property, weddings are permitted, but with 50 or fewer people.

Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park, the nonprofit foundation that supports the site, has canceled its fall events, Unhuggables of the Forest, Feeding Winter Birds and the Fungi Walk.

These changes are because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Watch Tower Lodge is expected to be closed from April to December, 2021, for roof repair and boiler and window replacement, according to a news release from the foundation.

ISU will test pressure canners

If you want to can your garden produce and are wondering if your pressure canner is working well, you can take it for testing to the Iowa State University-Scott County Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.

Drop off in the mornings of July 24 or Aug. 14, and your canner will be tested that afternoon and available for pickup at 4 p.m.