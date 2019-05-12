Native American film to be shown
Kelly Rundle from Fourth Wall Films, Moline, will discuss his film, "Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City," at a Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Quad-City Botanical Center.
The cost is $23; to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong. The center is at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The 20-minute documentary tells the forgotten story of the Blood Run National Historic Landmark in South Dakota as recounted by a Native American grandfather to his grandchildren.
The film combines present-day views of the scenic vistas and wildlife with dramatic historical re-enactments portraying daily life at one of America's largest cities in the year 1650.
Quilt Show returns to Bishop Hill
The 2019 Bishop Hill Quilt Show will be Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, featuring more than 100 quilts in the Colony School, including antique, miniature, patchwork and applique. Admission is $5.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17-18 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19.
Meanwhile, at the Steeple Building Museum, representatives of the Illinois Association of Wheat Weavers will demonstrate various plaiting methods used to transform wheat straw into delicate works of art. Visitors may try weaving, guided by experienced members. Recent works will be on display and for purchase.
For more information, call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net or visit bishophillheritage.org.
Ficke is subject of lecture
A free lecture on Charles A. Ficke will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St., presented by historian Dr. William Roba.
Ficke made many contributions to the civic and cultural character of the Quad-Cities, including his gift of rare books and manuscripts to the Davenport Public Library and his art work to what is now the Figge Art Museum.
Free parking is available next to St. Anthony’s Church, on the corner of 4th and Brady streets. For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Library hosts Oakdale tour
A free walking tour of historic Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the cemetery, 2501 Eastern Ave., sponsored by the Davenport Public Library.
Staff will share the histories of prominent agriculture and manufacturing people of Scott County buried at Oakdale as well as identify notable architecture and scenery. The cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
Participants are advised to wear weather-appropriate clothing and walking shoes; some of the route involves hills and difficult terrain.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Amana Colonies host garden walk
The fifth annual free “Colonies in Bloom” garden walk in the Amana Colonies will be Saturday, June 22, and Saturday, July 27; the two dates give visitors a chance to see the changes that occur as spring becomes summer and each variety of flower hits its peak.
Maps of the gardens are available at the Amana Visitor Center and selected businesses in the Amana Colonies.
For more information, visit amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7622.
Basket museum opens new exhibit
“Willow Basketry of the Amana Colonies: Past and Present” has opened at the Philip Dickel Basket Museum, next door to the Broom & Basket Shop, 618 8th Ave., West Amana, Iowa. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on Sundays from June 30-Aug. 26. The exhibit will continue until Oct. 5.
The Community of True Inspiration left Europe in 1843, bringing with them their basket makers and knowledge of making willow baskets and established several villages in upstate New York. In 1855, the community moved to Iowa becoming the Amana Colonies. Each of the seven villages had their willow patches and willow basket makers, with baskets made to be used in businesses, kitchen houses and homes.
By 1972 there was only one active basket maker, Philip Dickel, who lived in Middle Amana. The folk art of willow basketry was revived when in 1977 Philip taught Joanna Schanz of West Amana how to plant, harvest, and weave baskets with cultured willow.
For more information, contact Schanz at 319-622-3529 or jeschanz@southslope.net
Webinars cover garden topics
The University of Illinois Extension is offering four live garden webinars at 1:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays in June through August, covering grass identification, invasive plants, youth gardening and organics. You can attend the sessions live or as recordings.
• Which Grass is Which? Identifying Grasses Made Easy, June 11.
• Landscape Invasives and Native Alternatives, June 25.
• Youth Gardening: Back Pocket Lessons and Activities, July 16.
• Going Organic: Are organic pesticides safer than their synthetic counterparts?, Aug. 6.
4 Q-C cities get tree grants
Four Quad-City area communities have been awarded tree grants by MidAmerican Energy to promote tree planting in public areas: Bettendorf Trees Are Us, $1,000; city of Blue Grass, $1,000; city of Davenport, $5,000; and city of Wilton, $1,000.
Statewide, the company’s “Trees Please!” program awarded more than $100,000 to 61 Iowa communities and organizations.
For more information, email planttrees@midamerican.com, or call 800-434-4017.
Center sponsors Amish trip
A trip to Hazelton, Iowa, home to one of Iowa’s largest Amish communities, will be Thursday, June 20, sponsored by the Quad-City Botanical Center and the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department.
With horse-drawn buggies passing by, participants will visit several Amish country stores, tour an Amish farm and have a home-cooked Amish meal.
The cost is $135 ($125 for members of the center or the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center); to register, call 309-732-7275 and use activity code 8278. The bus will depart the botanical center at 6 a.m.