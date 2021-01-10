HOME BRIEFS

Strength training offered online
Free online strength and resistance exercises using kettlebells and common household items will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, by employees of Rock Valley Physical Therapy, presented by the Davenport Public Library.
Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346254
Talk explores teen drug use
A free online presentation aimed at parents on current drug trends among youth will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, with information from staff at the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc. in the Quad-Cities, hosted by the Davenport Public Library.
Discussion will include what substances are being used by area youth (alcohol, vaping, marijuana and others), how they affect youth development, items used to disguise substance use, and how to talk to your child about substance use and misuse.
Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346341
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Lecture looks at WWI causes
A free online lecture about the causes of World War I will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, presented by the Davenport Public Library.
The presenter is Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian at the Rock Island Arsenal.
For more information, go to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7315856 or call 563-326-7832.
WWII POWs is discussion topic
A free online presentation titled "Working with the Enemy: POWs in Iowa during WWII" will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, presented by the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
Discussion will include German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners.
Tickets with the Zoom link are available via Eventbrite or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.
N. Africa campaign to be explored
A free online presentation titled "The Fight for North Africa 1940-43" will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, by the German American Heritage Center by George Eaton, Rock Island Arsenal historian.
The Zoom address is available via Eventbrite or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.
You can learn about Hildegard
A free online program titled "Hildegard von Bingen: Power Woman of Medieval Times" will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, presented by the German American Heritage Center.
It will include information about her life, work and music.
The Zoom link is available via Eventbrite.com or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.
Want to join online book club?
The Davenport Library offers a variety of virtual book clubs for adults covering a wide range of interests. Here's what's available; you can join any number.
• Shorts & Sweets, 10 a.m., second Mondays of the month. Discuss a new short story with a variety of different authors both current and classics. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-shortsandsweets
• West End Book Club, 6:30 pm. second Tuesdays. A variety of fiction and non-fiction books. Books are available at the drive-up window at the Fairmount Library. Register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-westend
Book Club @ Night, 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays. Adult fiction. Books are available at the Eastern Avenue curbside location. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-bookclubatnightspring