HOME BRIEFS

A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects

The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being Feb. 18. Norm Moline of Rock Island will share his adventures on “The Mississippi River by Towboat.”

Talk looks at best evergreens

A presentation titled "All Things Evergreen: Pine, Spruce, Juniper, Boxwood and more" will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf.

Evergreens are the foundation of Midwestern landscapes. When the snow flies for more than half the year, the vibrant color of evergreen needles bring your yard to life. Horticulturist Kate Terrell explains the best varieties for the Midwest and how to plant, care for, prune and protect evergreens.

Classes include zumba, knitting, 3D printing

Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:

• Zumba – 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the Q-C campus. The cost is $39.