HOME BRIEFS

Today is Super Sale at Discovery Shop
Everything will be half-price from noon to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, Feb. 2, at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Cumberland Square, Bettendorf.
The Discovery Shop is an upscale resale store selling gently used items donated by the community. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Travelogue takes you to Arctic
The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues Tuesday, Feb. 4, with an “Arctic Expedition.”
Dave Iglehart of Davenport will present a travelogue covering a trip he and his wife, Peg, took to the Arctic Circle.
Rather than dealing with rations and sled dogs, the Igleharts explored the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard via Zodiac boats launched from a small ice-resistant ship. Igelhart's presentation will feature photos of Arctic mammals, birds, plants and glaciers and will conclude with the Igleharts' perspective on the sustainability of travel to unspoiled parts of the world.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
In case of inclement weather, check the club’s website, www.dewittnoonlions.com or call 563-320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects
The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being Feb. 18. Norm Moline of Rock Island will share his adventures on “The Mississippi River by Towboat.”
Talk looks at best evergreens
A presentation titled "All Things Evergreen: Pine, Spruce, Juniper, Boxwood and more" will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf.
Evergreens are the foundation of Midwestern landscapes. When the snow flies for more than half the year, the vibrant color of evergreen needles bring your yard to life. Horticulturist Kate Terrell explains the best varieties for the Midwest and how to plant, care for, prune and protect evergreens.
Classes include zumba, knitting, 3D printing
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Zumba – 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the Q-C campus. The cost is $39.
• Yoga Stretch – 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $49.
• Beginning Crocheting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 to March 3, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $39.
• Spanish – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11-25, at the Q-C Campus. The cost is $45.
• Stained Glass - Beginning Copper Foil – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 to March 10, at the Q-C Campus. The cost is $65.
• Beginner Knitting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 5, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $39.
• Get More Out of Your Digital SLR or Advanced Digital Camera – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Q-C Campus. The cost is $59.
• Basic Floral Design – 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 to March 10, at the Q-C Campus. The cost is $150.
• 3D Printing – 6-8 p.m.. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 to March 24, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $79.
• Anyone Can Learn to Draw - Part I – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Feb. 19 to March 11, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $39.
• Growing Your Family Tree – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20 to March 19, at the Outreach Center. The cost is $50.
The BHC Quad-Cities Campus is at 6600 34th Ave., Moline. The BHC Outreach Center is at 301 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.