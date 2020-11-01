HOME BRIEFS

Workshop addresses grief at holidays
The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, and on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities is hosting a free virtual workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom for anyone impacted by a death due to cancer.
Questions include how to decide which traditions to keep and which to change and what to do if you don’t have the energy for, or interest in, all the traditions and get-togethers.
The workshop will be led by Lisa Levy and Kathleen Bowman, both grief counselors with Genesis Hospice.
Registration is required at www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
For questions, call 563-326-7504 or email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org.
Documentary looks at women's voting rights
WQPT-PBS will premier a documentary titled “The Fight for the Women’s Vote" at 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and again at 8 p.m. Nov. 12.
Written and produced by WQPT director of marketing and local content Lora Adams and edited by Denise Hollmer, the documentary follows the timeline of the movement to acquire voting rights for women from the mid 1800s to 1965 when The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“We focused not only on the famous suffragettes like Alice Paul, but on our own homegrown suffragettes like Mabel Palmer,” Adams said. WQPT worked in partnership with the Putnam Museum and Christina Kastell, curator of history and anthropology, who designed the current Putnam Exhibit - Liberating Voices, Changing Lives, which will close on Nov. 4.
Illinois MG training begins in January
University of Illinois Extension will begin Master Gardener training in January for residents of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Stark counties.
Registration will be open until Jan. 8, with classes beginning Jan. 25. The cost is $300, which includes the Master Gardener manual.
Training will include 13 modules, an introduction and 12 subject areas.
Module topics include: Introduction; Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.
Each module will consist of several videos; therefore, a strong internet connection is highly recommended.
Some of the modules will also have a resource section that will include downloadable and printable documents that can complement the training. Trainees should know how to download documents.
Each module includes an online quiz and a final exam is also online.
Training is self-paced and trainees can take classes (modules) in any order once they have completed the Introduction.
If a trainee spends at least 4 hours per week on the training, it will take estimated 14 weeks to complete the training.
For more information, go to extension.illinois.edu or call 309-756-9978.
Webinar explains help for water quality projects
Anyone interested in getting financial help to improve water quality on their property is invited to an online grant programs webinar from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
The webinar is being offered by the Partners of Scott County Watersheds in partnership with the Nutrient Research Center of Iowa State University, Ames.
The webinar will focus on the numerous grant funding and cost-share programs that are available for water quality improvement, conservation, and flood reduction projects in Iowa and Illinois.
It will feature presentations from local, state, and federal organizations outlining the details of their respective programs for homeowners, business owners, farmers, and anyone else interested in improving water quality on their property.
Speakers from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Iowa Economics Development Authority, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the cities of Davenport and Rock Island, and the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will share information about their programs.
The program will be held virtually via Zoom. Those interested are asked to register at www.partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.
For questions, contact info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org or 563-336-3378.
