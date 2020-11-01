HOME BRIEFS

Each module includes an online quiz and a final exam is also online.

Training is self-paced and trainees can take classes (modules) in any order once they have completed the Introduction.

If a trainee spends at least 4 hours per week on the training, it will take estimated 14 weeks to complete the training.

For more information, go to extension.illinois.edu or call 309-756-9978.

Webinar explains help for water quality projects

Anyone interested in getting financial help to improve water quality on their property is invited to an online grant programs webinar from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

The webinar is being offered by the Partners of Scott County Watersheds in partnership with the Nutrient Research Center of Iowa State University, Ames.

The webinar will focus on the numerous grant funding and cost-share programs that are available for water quality improvement, conservation, and flood reduction projects in Iowa and Illinois.