You can tour new apartments
An open house will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Naval Station Apartments, 2104 W. 6th St. Davenport.
Eighteen senior living (ages 50+) apartments were created by developer Chris Ales within what was originally Davenport's 1904 Buchanan Elementary School and then a Naval Reserve Station.
The kitchens feature white cabinets, shiny granite or quartz countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances. The floors are polished hardwood or porcelain tile. The ceilings are high, as are the windows.
The building is an architectural gem — a three-story brick and sandstone structure with extensive ornamental trim, arched doorways and multi-shaped windows. It was near collapse when Ales began work, which has approached $9 million in costs.
For more information, call 563-323-1196, or email to kim@asignature apartment.com or go to asignature apartment.com.
Climate film will be shown
The hour-long National Geographic film, "Paris to Pittsburgh: The Climate for Change is Now!" will be shown beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 22, at the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
The showing sponsored by Progressive Action for the Common Good will be followed by a panel presentation featuring Ray Wolf of the National Weather Service, Davenport; Eric Sorensen, senior meteorologist at WQAD-TV, Moline; Olivia Dorothy, of the national nonprofit American Rivers; Michael Wilcox, of the Sierra Club; and Mark Schwiebert, former mayor of Rock Island.
For more information, contact Lori O'Dell McCollum at lori_mccollum@sbcglobal.net.
Bishop Hill hosts Chautauqua
The 7th annual Chautauqua sponsored by the heritage association of Bishop Hill, Illinois, will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with re-enactors bringing to life four characters who changed the world, including their music, where appropriate.
The characters are Charles Darwin, who introduced the theory of evolution; Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the effort to win women the right to vote, George Washington Carver, a botanist and civil rights hero; and Bob Dylan, the first singer/songwriter to win the Nobel Prize.
Bishop Hill is a historic community in Henry County, Illinois.
The event is free; visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.
Classes include watercolor, glass, meditation
Black Hawk College is offering a variety of community education classes:
• Beginning Watercolor, noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3-24. The cost is $39.
• Stained Glass I, Copper Foil, Lead Techniques, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 22. The cost is $85.
• American Sign Language (ASL) Beginning, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 to Oct. 22. The cost is $159.
• Mindfulness Meditation, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4-25. The cost is $35.
• The Seven Chakras — A Beginners Guide to Your Energy Body, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 4 to Oct. 2. The cost is $50.
• Zumba, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 10. The cost is $39.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Halloween, Amish Incident are lunch topics
Black Hawk College is hosting the following Lifelong Learner Lunch topics:
• The Amish Incident, Thursday, Sept. 5
• The History of Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 3
• Underground Railroad, Thursday, Nov. 7
• Sounds of the Season, Friday, Dec. 6
All programs will be at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation at 12:15 p.m.
The events are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
The cost is $23 per luncheon. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.