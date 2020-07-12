HOME BRIEFS

You can decorate a pink flamingo

If you hurry, there's still time to decorate a pink plastic flamingo for the Quad-City Botanical Center's nearly annual Flamingo Follies.

The deadline is Monday, July 13. The cost is $10 per bird, available at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Paint it, dress it, plaster it, glam it, glue it, transform it.

Entries will be displayed in the gardens through July and all adult donations will be auctioned or raffled off at the Art in the Garden event on Aug. 1.

Each registrant will receive two free passes to Art in the Garden. For more information call 309-794-0991.

Center offers historic walking tours

The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is once again offering summer walking tours of historic areas of Davenport, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they now are by appointment.

The cost is $15 per tour and will be given by appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in July and August.