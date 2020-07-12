HOME BRIEFS

You can decorate a pink flamingo
If you hurry, there's still time to decorate a pink plastic flamingo for the Quad-City Botanical Center's nearly annual Flamingo Follies.
The deadline is Monday, July 13. The cost is $10 per bird, available at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Paint it, dress it, plaster it, glam it, glue it, transform it.
Entries will be displayed in the gardens through July and all adult donations will be auctioned or raffled off at the Art in the Garden event on Aug. 1.
Each registrant will receive two free passes to Art in the Garden. For more information call 309-794-0991.
Center offers historic walking tours
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is once again offering summer walking tours of historic areas of Davenport, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they now are by appointment.
The cost is $15 per tour and will be given by appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in July and August.
The emphasis is on German immigration — where the immigrants worked, lived, and created a community, plus information about their personal lives and the notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the historic Gold Coast neighborhood where they lived.
To schedule, call 563-322-8844.
Earth Day celebration is July 18
Exhibits, interactive displays, demonstrations, children's activities and live music will be part of an Earth Day celebration scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.
Participants will be able to experience what Quad-City residents are doing to protect planet Earth.
The celebration originally was scheduled for April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety at this event, everyone is asked to wear a face covering and practice at least six feet of social distancing.
The event is sponsored by the Environmental Forum and Progressive Action for the Common Good with a grant from the Mark W. Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies.
Workshops teach paper-cutting
Workshops on paper-cutting, or scherenschnitte, taught by Keith Bonnstetter, Davenport, will be Saturday, July 25, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Participants will make summer-inspired designs. The two-dimensional workshop will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members or $25 for both workshops for members).
Space will be limited to ensure safe social distancing. Call 563-322-8844 to reserve your spot.
Tours offered of Hauberg estate
Free guided architectural tours of the outside of the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday in July and August.
Tours will be led by Linda Anderson, a local historian, board member of the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center and author of the landmark nomination for the estate.
Please wear a mask; social distancing will be practiced. Call 309-373-5080 to reserve a spot.
The mansion was owned by Susanne Denkmann, heiress of the Weyerhauser-Denkmann lumber business, and John Hauberg, a farm boy turned lawyer, who joined their philanthropic and social interests when they wed in 1911. In 1956, after the death of their parents, Catherine and John Jr. donated this Prairie-Style masterpiece to the city of Rock Island.
