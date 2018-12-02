Lunch raises money for Vander Veer
Friends of Vander Veer, Davenport, will sponsor a holiday luncheon fundraiser beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at 18 area holiday-decorated homes where the hostess will serve an upscale lunch and beverages.
The cost is $40. If you'd like to be among the 15 to 20 people at each home, call Natasha Sottos at 563-323-3298 for tickets.
Proceeds support education and restoration efforts at Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport.
Sponsors include Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club.
Hauberg takes trip to Figge
Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, Rock Island, will sponsor a day of art and culture from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, beginning at the Hauberg mansion with a luncheon and presentation by Claire Kovacs, director of the Augustana College Teaching Museum of Art.
She will speak on the Figge Art Museum’s exhibition French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950. Following her presentation, a bus will take participants to the Figge where they will receive a guided tour of the exhibition (admission included).
The day will end back at Hauberg with cocktails, light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar and a docent-led tour of the mansion, 1300 24th St.
The cost is $35; for tickets, go to Eventbrite.com or call 563-265-2753.
Lucia Nights is Dec. 7-8
The annual Lucia Nights celebration in historic Bishop Hill, Illinois, will be 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, with every building having a single lighted candle in each window.
At 5 p.m. Friday, a potluck dinner will be served at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons (a donation of $10 to $20 is suggested), followed by a concert from 6-7:30 p.m. by American/folk singer Mark Stuart.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the park Christmas tree will be lighted at 6 p.m., with music provided by the Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers. This will be followed by additional music throughout town and Lucia girls serving cookies.
On Saturday, an old-fashioned barn dance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Colony School with the Sangamo Stemwinders performing. All dances will be taught and called by Gail Hintze. Admission is $5. No partner is necessary.
From 9-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, Jason Gray, Chris Cleveland (front man for Stars Go Dim) and Jilian Linklater will perform original Christmas songs, radio hits, and classics. The cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
At 4 p.m. both days, a chili-soup supper will be served by Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church (a donation is suggested).
For more information about Lucia Nights, call 309-927-3899 or visit bishophill.com.