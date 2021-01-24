HOME BRIEFS

nuary 22nd, 2021
Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society: Brick Wall Breakthroughs Hosted by the Davenport Public Library
Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society and the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library visits you to attend "Brick Wall Breakthroughs" presented by Thomas MacEntee on Monday, February 1st at 7:00 pm on Zoom.
Want to see first-hand how to break through that persistent “brick wall” in genealogy? Using actual research problems submitted by webinar attendees, professional genealogist Thomas MacEntee will walk participants through a step-by-step research methodology process to find clues and possible solutions. Participants will have access to research logs, digital images, and more during and after the webinar. Also included is a “habit recipe” to implement the same techniques used in the webinar on your own genealogy research.
Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7369984.
Keep up with our virtual programming on our Virtual Branch Calendar of Events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.
This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.
Poet performs via library link
Quad-City area author Salvatore Marici will perform poems from his books beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, via an online program that is billed as a "bold and rising celebration of place, elements, smells, taste, a transformation of mundane into magic. "
Hosted by the Davenport Public Library, it will be accessible via GoToMeeting. To join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/782283797. Or, call 1-646-749-3122 with the access code 782-283-797
Architects offer online class, tours
The Iowa Architectural Foundation is offering an online class examining the Prairie School of architecture in Iowa and online tours of three examples.
• 7-8:30 p.m., Feb. 9. Paula Mohr and Ryan Ellsworth will discuss some of Iowa's internationally renowned Prairie School buildings, such as works designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Walter Burley Griffin.
• Feb. 16, Tour of the Meier House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Monona. The homeowners will tell stories about restoring this home. Motivated by a lifelong interest in affordable housing, Wright designed this type of home between 1911–1917. The tour will be followed by a Q&A.
• Feb. 23, Tour of the Schneider House and the Page House, designed by Walter Burley Griffin, Mason City. Both are in the Rock Crest-Rock Glen development in Mason City, the first planned Prairie School development in America.
Homeowners will lead the tour and answer questions.
Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite until 7 p.m. Feb. 1; after that they are $45.
The class/tours are a fundraiser for the foundation that seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of architecture and design.
For questions, contact Contact: Claudia Cackler, executive director, 515-669-5629, director@iowaarchfoundation.org