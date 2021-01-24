HOME BRIEFS

Want to see first-hand how to break through that persistent “brick wall” in genealogy? Using actual research problems submitted by webinar attendees, professional genealogist Thomas MacEntee will walk participants through a step-by-step research methodology process to find clues and possible solutions. Participants will have access to research logs, digital images, and more during and after the webinar. Also included is a “habit recipe” to implement the same techniques used in the webinar on your own genealogy research.