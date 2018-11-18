Shop features holiday items
The Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf, will have a Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. today (Nov. 18) featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, home decor, linens, dishes, holiday clothing, ornaments and collectible gifts.
All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patient services, education and advocacy.
QCCA craft fair is Nov. 23-25
The 29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 23-25, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The fair features nearly 60,000 square feet of hand-made arts and crafts by more than 200 exhibitors. About 50 exhibitors will demonstrate their crafts.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free. Admission also will be free to anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys For Tots program.
Items include spun wood, oil paintings, carved/painted gourds, old-fashioned wood toys, ceramics, jewelry, dolls, doll clothes, doll furniture, stained glass, greeting cards, quilting, feather extensions, chain saw art, clothes for all ages, bird feeders, lathe art, etchings, primitives, pottery, paintings and stoneware.
James Johnson from Fulton, Illinois, handcrafts fine porcelain into pendants, earrings and bracelets, and finishes most of them with 22K gold or platinum trim.
Michael Jeremiah from Alto Pass, Illinois, offers the unusual combination of cameos carved from conch shells and bird feeders made out of old tires.
For more information, call 309-647-0400.
Pioneer Village hosts walk
The annual Christmas Walk at Pioneer Village in Scott County Park will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, featuring Santa; cookies and hot drinks for sale; pioneer crafts and games, and music in the church.
The street address for the Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village is 18817 290th St., Long Grove.
Class uses cloth to wrap presents
A free class on using cloth to wrap your holiday gifts will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount Branch, 3000 Fairmount St.
Wrapping gifts in cloth is an economical and eco-friendly way to use up fabric scraps, reuse material and cut out holiday waste. Plus, it’s cute! Instructors will cover basic techniques from mimicking traditional paper gift wrap to easy furoshiki-style wraps.
Participants are asked to bring a large, square piece of cloth to practice with. Prints are perfect for the holidays, but silk scarves, bandanas and flour sack towels can all achieve beautiful results.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Extension offers 3 holiday classes
The University of Illinois Extension is offering holiday-themed workshops, including cooking, holiday plant care and and make-and-take craft gifts for children. Here's the schedule:
• Holiday Flavors Cooking Class, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at The Butter Churn Cottage, 275 N. Division St., Woodhull. Nutrition and wellness educator Kristin Bogdonas will show how to use a steam canner to make cranberry-orange chutney. A jar will be sent home with each participant. She'll also discuss healthier holiday desserts. The cost is $10; the registration deadline is Nov. 30.
• Holiday Plant Care, Decorating Safety & Centerpiece Workshop, 1:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Milan Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave. How to take care of poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus and fresh cut arrangements, including how to treat them with anti-desiccants so they don't dry out so fast. Participants also will make a centerpiece of fresh greens to take home.The cost is $20.
• Holiday Make and Take Workshop for Youth, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Mercer County Senior Center, 137 W. Main St., Aledo. There will be seven different stations: decorating cookie ornaments, cupcakes and a mug/coaster; making sugar scrub, a Mason jar cookie mix and holiday cards; and hand-sewing a simple stocking/snowman ornament. Youth under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a parent. The cost is $20; $40 for families ($15 for 4-H members; $30 for 4-H families).
To register for any of these classes, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
Quarters One opens for Christmas tea
Quarters One on Arsenal Island will be open Sunday, Dec. 9, for a Christmas tea and tour, hosted by members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation.
There will be two seatings: high tea will be at noon with hearty savory and sweet delights and several types of tea for $30, and afternoon tea will be at 3 p.m. with a selection of sweet treats and several types of tea for $20.
Tickets may be purchased online at davenporthouse.org or by calling Jessica Waytenick at 309-737-4280. Please indicate which time you’d like to attend.
This tour has been declared a Special Event at the arsenal so guests may enter through the Moline gate with just their U.S. picture ID. Tell the guard you are going to Quarters One.