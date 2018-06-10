Pollinator workshop features insect hotels
A workshop on pollinators will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, with information on The Great Sunflower Project and help with making insect hotels.
The sunflower project is an ongoing summer citizen science initiative that helps people better understand the cause and effect of the decline in bee populations. You'll learn how to get involved with this research project and how to do a pollinator count.
You also will make insect hotels that you can take home and install in your own garden. Please bring empty 1- or 2- liter bottles or empty soup cans for the hotels.
The workshop is free, but registration is required and can be made by calling 563-328-3286.
The center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
BHC hosts history classes
Black Hawk College is offering the following programs on history and genealogy:
• The Lincoln-Douglas Debates at Knox College 1858: The 160-year anniversary, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 21. The cost is $10.
• Local genealogy bus tour, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 22. The cost is $25.
• The Chicago riots 50-year anniversary, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 28. The cost is $10.
The programs will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The bus tour will depart from campus.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Class teaches pet care
A class titled Basic Pet Care and First Aid will be offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The cost is $25..
Topics include preventative/day-to-day care of your pet and general first aid advice/techniques.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
You can get tree ID book
A book titled "What Tree is That?" that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, a tree-planting organization.
Color illustrations help users make positive identification in just a few easy steps, looking at the shape and arrangement of the leaves, differences in the leafstalks and specific characteristics of fruits, flowers, buds and bark.
To obtain the guide, send your name, address, and $5 to What Tree Is That?, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410. You can also order the book online at arborday.org.
Art debuts at botanical center
Photographer Linnea Koch of Sterling, Illinois, is the featured artist this summer at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
She is known for local and regional scenes, including farmland and barns, as well as landscapes and wildlife around the Rock and Mississippi Rivers. She has documented the annual Whiteside County barn tours since their inception in 2008. She also has photographed around the United States and Europe and in gardens.