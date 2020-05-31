HOME BRIEFS

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fairy garden workshop is Saturday

A free fairy garden workshop for children and youth will be 9-10 a.m. and again at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Auditorium in DeWitt, Iowa, sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension.

Although the Master Gardeners have had to cancel several events because of the CIVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to proceed with this one. By offering two sessions, they can keep the number of participants to a safe level, and social distancing will be practiced.

The workshop will teach the basics of making a fairy or gnome garden, choosing plants and materials found in nature.

The workshop is open to children from 4 years of age on up. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please bring a container. Soil and plants will be provided.

The address of the auditorium is 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.

Pre-registration is required and may be made by calling 563-659-5125.

