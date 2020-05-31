HOME BRIEFS

Fairy garden workshop is Saturday
A free fairy garden workshop for children and youth will be 9-10 a.m. and again at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Auditorium in DeWitt, Iowa, sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension.
Although the Master Gardeners have had to cancel several events because of the CIVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to proceed with this one. By offering two sessions, they can keep the number of participants to a safe level, and social distancing will be practiced.
The workshop will teach the basics of making a fairy or gnome garden, choosing plants and materials found in nature.
The workshop is open to children from 4 years of age on up. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Please bring a container. Soil and plants will be provided.
The address of the auditorium is 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.
Pre-registration is required and may be made by calling 563-659-5125.
Illinois Extension offers webinars
With most in person classes canceled, the University of Illinois Extension has really stepped up with a raft of online classes on a wide range of topics. Here are some coming up. To find them, go to extension.illinois.edu.
Gardening and horticulture
- Rain gardens, June 3, noon
- Four Seasons Gardening: Tomato Problems, June 9, 1:30 p.m.
- Container Gardening at Home, June 9, 2 p.m.
Food and nutrition
- Healthy Affordable Snacks, June 2, 2 p.m.
- Fill Your Pantry: Canning at Home, June 3, 1 p.m.
- Fill Your Pantry: Freezing Foods at Home, June 10, 1 p.m.
Green series
- Green Infrastructure: Greening Up: An Introduction, June 5, 1 p.m.
- Everyday Environment: Explaining the Greenhouse Effect, June 11, 1 p.m.
- Green Infrastructure: Green Roofs, June 12, 1 p.m.
- Everyday Environment: Home Energy Check-Up, June 18, 1 p.m.
- Green Infrastructure: Green Walls, June 19, 1 p.m.
- Green Infrastructure: Permeable Pavement June 26, 1 p.m.
- Diversity, Equity, and Green Infrastructure June 18, noon
