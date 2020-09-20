HOME BRIEFS

No Peeps for Halloween, Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months, another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing treats for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for what it expects to be an "overwhelming demand" for its candies next Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

Canning gear sparse in some places

MARSHFIELD, Vt. — A boom in gardening and preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a scarcity of supplies with which to preserve them in some parts of the country.

From Maine and Vermont to Louisiana and West Virginia, gardeners have reported being in a pickle when it comes to finding certain sized glass jars, the special lids to safely seal them, or the bands with which to screw them on. They’ve gone from store to store and some have given in to paying higher prices online for certain precious so-called canning supplies.