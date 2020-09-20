HOME BRIEFS

African violets will be for sale
The Quad-Cities African Violet Society will host a fall sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
A society representative says members have lots and lots of plants because they weren't able to have their spring sale due to COVID-19. Included will be unusual varieties of African violets, Streptocarpus and other gesneraids.
Members will be present to answer questions.
Wallace's asks that customers wear masks if medically possible.
For questions, email africanviolets@yahoo.com
Center hosts plant sale
The Quad-City Botanical Center is hosting a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, with houseplants, plants from the greenhouse, a small selection of bulbs and pots, and featured plant consignors.
The center is at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Guests are required to wear a mask inside the building at all times and are highly encouraged to wear a mask outdoors.
In addition, the center is selling spring flower bulbs online through Oct. 15. To order, go to qcgardens.com. Bulbs will ship to your address.
No Peeps for Halloween, Christmas
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months, another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing treats for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for what it expects to be an "overwhelming demand" for its candies next Easter, PennLive.com reports.
Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.
Canning gear sparse in some places
MARSHFIELD, Vt. — A boom in gardening and preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a scarcity of supplies with which to preserve them in some parts of the country.
From Maine and Vermont to Louisiana and West Virginia, gardeners have reported being in a pickle when it comes to finding certain sized glass jars, the special lids to safely seal them, or the bands with which to screw them on. They’ve gone from store to store and some have given in to paying higher prices online for certain precious so-called canning supplies.
The entire canning industry has seen an unprecedented demand for supplies as more consumers prepare meals at home during the pandemic, said a spokesperson for Newell Brands, owner of Ball, which produces Mason jars and other supplies.
Hand sanitizer should be mostly alcohol
What should you look for in a hand sanitizer?
Pick one that contains mostly alcohol, and has few other ingredients.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand sanitizers should be at least 60% ethyl alcohol or 70% isopropyl alcohol. Other approved ingredients may include sterile distilled water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
You should avoid anything with methanol or 1-propanol, both of which can be highly toxic.
Health officials also say to avoid hand sanitizers that replace alcohol with benzalkonium chloride, which is less effective at killing certain bacteria and viruses. Making your own sanitizers isn’t encouraged either; the wrong mix of chemicals can be ineffective or cause skin burns.
And you should only use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water, says Barun Mathema, an infectious disease researcher at Columbia University. Hand washing is better at removing more germs.
Sprout new ideas
