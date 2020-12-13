 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOME BRIEFS

HOME BRIEFS

{{featured_button_text}}

Program looks at Alzheimer's

An onbline program on “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, offered by the Davenport Public Library. It will include the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research, treatments available to address some symptoms and resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7204389

Library offers 'take home' decorations

Those looking to add a personal touch to their holiday decorations can craft along with the Bettendorf Public Library to create an origami wreath appropriate for any holiday or special occasion.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, free supply kits for the Take Home Workshop: 16-point Origami Star Wreath will be available for pick-up at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

The kits are aimed at people aged 16 and older. They contain supplies and instructions and are accompanied by a short demonstration video posted on the Library’s YouTube channel at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__bit.ly_bettlibyoutube&amp;d=DwIF-g&amp;c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&amp;r=vj0v2EYoxYZesLTAGFyp3lqNyxuLodmGzZgZjrptmgU&amp;m=f-oMHD-CdXxi1GlmzZgejJ17TeIhDMYVdMGe_4oMORI&amp;s=pEPphmZi4ZWC2xugxEZRPjPOs9GhsHZxAUoVrXH8xsE&amp;e= .

There also are printed instructions in the kit.

No registration is required; kits are available first-come, first-served.

For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

You can make natural wreath

A free workshop to make a natural wreath will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.

Participants will be able to fashion a wreath out of grapevine and then decorate it with natural items. Grapevine will be provided, but participants may bring their own evergreen tree trimmings, seeds, nuts, or other natural items to make their wreath a “one of a kind”.

Registration is limited and required; call 563-328-3286.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most roommates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News