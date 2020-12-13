HOME BRIEFS

Program looks at Alzheimer's
An onbline program on “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, offered by the Davenport Public Library. It will include the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research, treatments available to address some symptoms and resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7204389
Library offers 'take home' decorations
Those looking to add a personal touch to their holiday decorations can craft along with the Bettendorf Public Library to create an origami wreath appropriate for any holiday or special occasion.
Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, free supply kits for the Take Home Workshop: 16-point Origami Star Wreath will be available for pick-up at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The kits are aimed at people aged 16 and older. They contain supplies and instructions and are accompanied by a short demonstration video posted on the Library’s YouTube channel at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__bit.ly_bettlibyoutube&d=DwIF-g&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=vj0v2EYoxYZesLTAGFyp3lqNyxuLodmGzZgZjrptmgU&m=f-oMHD-CdXxi1GlmzZgejJ17TeIhDMYVdMGe_4oMORI&s=pEPphmZi4ZWC2xugxEZRPjPOs9GhsHZxAUoVrXH8xsE&e= .
There also are printed instructions in the kit.
No registration is required; kits are available first-come, first-served.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
You can make natural wreath
A free workshop to make a natural wreath will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.
Participants will be able to fashion a wreath out of grapevine and then decorate it with natural items. Grapevine will be provided, but participants may bring their own evergreen tree trimmings, seeds, nuts, or other natural items to make their wreath a “one of a kind”.
Registration is limited and required; call 563-328-3286.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!