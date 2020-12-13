HOME BRIEFS

Program looks at Alzheimer's

An onbline program on “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, offered by the Davenport Public Library. It will include the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research, treatments available to address some symptoms and resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7204389

Library offers 'take home' decorations

Those looking to add a personal touch to their holiday decorations can craft along with the Bettendorf Public Library to create an origami wreath appropriate for any holiday or special occasion.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, free supply kits for the Take Home Workshop: 16-point Origami Star Wreath will be available for pick-up at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.