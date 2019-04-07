Need container garden inspiration?
A presentation on container gardening designed to get one out of a flower rut will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at part of the spring open house at Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Wallace's staff will show off a visual feast of mixed containers and talk about trends, new plants, design tips, tested favorites and professional shortcuts.
Class shows how to layer bulbs
A hands-on, make-and-take workshop on making a living flower arrangement with layers of bulbs in a container will be taught at three University of Illinois Extension locations this month by horticulture educator Martha Smith.
You'll leave class with a container of summer-blooming bulbs in colors of pink, purple and white. The bulbs will bloom for a week and can be saved to do again next year. Dates and locations are:
• 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 358 Front St., Galva, Ill.
• 3:-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Aledo (Ill.) Fire Station, 211 S.E. 3rd St.
• 3:-4:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan
The cost is $35, including all materials.
April 19 is the deadline to register and make payment. No refunds will be given after that date. Go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
For information in Henry and Stark counties, call 309-932-3447, in Rock Island County call 309-756-9978 and in Mercer County call 309-582-5106.
Or, contact Smith at 309-756-9978 smithma@illinois.edu.
Offerings include tarot reading, shopping
Black Hawk College is offering the following classes:
• Advanced Genealogy, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 25 to May 23. The cost is $50.
• Madison, Wisconsin, Farmers Market and Cheese Shopping (bus trip), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. The cost is $90.
• Tarot for Beginners, 5:30-7:30 p.m Wednesdays, May 8 to June 12. The cost is $55.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Presentation looks at weird facts
Jeff Adamson of ComedySportz will present a photo buffet of "weird but true Quad-City facts" beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at The Establishment Theatre, 220 19th St., Rock Island.
His presentation is part of the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society, but the public is invited. Weird facts include a misplaced river and a connection to the assassination of President John Kennedy.