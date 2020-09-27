HOME BRIEFS

Library seeks COVID thoughts
The Davenport Public Library continues to solicit stories for its "Q-C Life in the New Normal" writing project.
The library is collecting individual or group reflections about how life has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, seeking writing pieces, documents and photos about life in the Quad Cities.
There are three different ways to submit:
• Google form: https://forms.gle/MmVSx9SvpstsWFmF9
• Email: kkuntz@davenportlibrary.com
• Regular mail: Davenport Library, Special Collections, 321 Main St., Davenport, IA, 52806
If you email or mail your submission, staff will send you a form to fill out regarding your submission. To request a form, contact Kathryn Kuntz at kkuntz@davenportlibrary.com or 563-328-6848.
Butterworth celebrates women's vote
The Butterworth Center, Moline, is hosting its first virtual Zoom Signature Event, honoring 100 years of voting rights for women, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
The performance will feature Laura Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
The cost is $10 for the presentation, or $25 for the performance plus a tea box with tea bags, finger sandwiches, fruit, mini desserts, and a special “extra” commemorating the 100 years of voting rights for women.
The tea box can be picked up from noon until 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Butterworth Center, 1105 - 8th St., Moline.
For more information, call 309-743-2701, or go to www.butterworthcenter.com.
Habitat invites contestants
The annual Mr. & Ms. Habitat fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity will be virtual this year, beginning at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, and lasting an hour.
It will include prize give-a-ways, live tours of Habitat sites, an online auction, contests and the selection of Mr. and Ms. Habitat based on amount of money raised.
Contestants will receive a link to send to people for contributions.
If you are interested in becoming a contestant or donating an item to the silent auction, please contact Elesha at elesha@habitatqc.org.
Canning gear grows sparse
MARSHFIELD, Vt. — A boom in gardening and preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a scarcity of supplies with which to preserve them in some parts of the country.
From Maine and Vermont to Louisiana and West Virginia, gardeners have reported being in a pickle when it comes to finding certain sized glass jars, the special lids to safely seal them, or the bands with which to screw them on. They’ve gone from store to store and some have given in to paying higher prices online for certain precious so-called canning supplies.
The entire canning industry has seen an unprecedented demand for supplies as more consumers prepare meals at home during the pandemic, said a spokesperson for Newell Brands, owner of Ball, which produces Mason jars and other supplies.
Hand sanitizer should be mostly alcohol
What should be in hand sanitizer?
Pick one that contains mostly alcohol, and has few other ingredients.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand sanitizers should be at least 60% ethyl alcohol or 70% isopropyl alcohol. Other approved ingredients may include sterile distilled water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
You should avoid anything with methanol or 1-propanol, both of which can be highly toxic.
Health officials also say to avoid hand sanitizers that replace alcohol with benzalkonium chloride, which is less effective at killing certain bacteria and viruses. Making your own sanitizers isn’t encouraged either; the wrong mix of chemicals can be ineffective or cause skin burns.
And you should only use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water, says Barun Mathema, an infectious disease researcher at Columbia University. Hand washing is better at removing more germs.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!