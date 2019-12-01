HOME BRIEFS

Carolers sing at Col. Davenport House
In a first-ever event, the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be decorated to the 1840s period and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. today, Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8.
Today, house tours will be offered for free.
On Dec. 7-8, members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation will offer children’s activities and carolers and an antique sleigh will be positioned outside as a backdrop for holiday pictures.
Admission for this weekend is $6 for adults (13 and older), $4 for seniors (62 and older), free for those 12 and under and active military.
For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.
Arts gallery hosts wood carvers
You have free articles remaining.
The Quad-City Arts Gallery, Rock Island, is hosting a holiday open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, featuring members of the of the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers who will be demonstrating and selling Christmas-themed carvings.
Other attractions include the gallery's newest exhibition, hot cocoa and sweet treats.
The gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave.
For more information, call 309-793-1213, Ext. 108, or email to dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.
Master Gardener training begins Jan. 24
The University of Illinois-Rock Island County Extension office in Milan will offer Master Gardener training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, beginning Jan. 24 through April 17.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a shared interest in plants, gardening, and horticulture and a desire to learn and share their knowledge with their communities.
For more information, call 309-756-9978.