HOME BRIEFS

Carolers sing at Col. Davenport House

In a first-ever event, the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be decorated to the 1840s period and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. today, Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

Today, house tours will be offered for free.

On Dec. 7-8, members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation will offer children’s activities and carolers and an antique sleigh will be positioned outside as a backdrop for holiday pictures.

Admission for this weekend is $6 for adults (13 and older), $4 for seniors (62 and older), free for those 12 and under and active military.

For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.

Arts gallery hosts wood carvers

The Quad-City Arts Gallery, Rock Island, is hosting a holiday open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, featuring members of the of the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers who will be demonstrating and selling Christmas-themed carvings.

Other attractions include the gallery's newest exhibition, hot cocoa and sweet treats.

The gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave.

For more information, call 309-793-1213, Ext. 108, or email to dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.

Master Gardener training begins Jan. 24

The University of Illinois-Rock Island County Extension office in Milan will offer Master Gardener training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, beginning Jan. 24 through April 17.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a shared interest in plants, gardening, and horticulture and a desire to learn and share their knowledge with their communities.

For more information, call 309-756-9978.

Tags

