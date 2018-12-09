Clinton MGs present awards
Debbie Neels, of Clinton, received the Master Gardener of the Year award on Monday from the Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension-Outreach-Clinton County during the group's annual awards banquet in Welton.
Neels was lauded for her overall contributions through the years, logging more than 860 hours of service and serving on numerous committees, including newsletter, social and garden walk.
Also recognized at the banquet for reaching the 1,000 hours of service milestone were Linda Lamp of DeWitt, and Brenda Council of Fulton, Illinois.
Other announcements:
- Clinton MGs logged 2,101 hours of service in 2018, translating to a financial contribution of $52,000. The county always ranks in the top 10 in the state in terms of hours per capita, Mark Schroeder, county director, said.
- A garden walk will be held June 23 of rural gardens.
You can make wreath, gift bags, bows
Free classes on making wreaths, gift bags and bows out of natural or recyclable materials will be Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa:
• A hands-on class to make gift bags out of calendars and bows out of magazines will be 10 a.m. to noon. A few calendars and magazines will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
• A hands-on class to make a wreath out of grapevines will be 1-3 p.m. Participants are invited to bring evergreen tree trimmings, seeds, nuts and other natural items to make their wreath a “one of a kind.”
Participants must register ahead of time for either class; call 563-328-3286.
The center can be found six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.