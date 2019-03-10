Talk discusses raised bed gardens
A free presentation on raised bed gardening will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Many gardeners can't grow what they want because of heavy clay soil, bad drainage or sunlight in the wrong spot. Raised beds can remove those obstacles by allowing gardeners to create their own growing environment.
Orchids, chocolate, trip coming up
The Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, announces the following events:
Orchid show: The Illowa Orchid Society will host its 44th annual Orchid Show at the center Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17.
Chocolate Experience: Will be Saturday, April 6, featuring samples, items for purchase and stories about the history of chocolate. Participants can select time slots: 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Tickets will be $12 at the door and $6 for youth. In advance, they will be $10 ($8 for members) and $4 for youth ($2 for youth members).
For tickets, go online or call 309-794-0991.
Trip to Amish community: A motorcoach trip Hazelton, Iowa, home of one of Iowa's largest Amish communities, will be Thursday, June 20, in cooperation with the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department.
Participants will visit Amish country stores, tour an Amish farm and home, each a home-cooked meal and and learn about Amish culture and customs.
The cost is $135 ($125 for members of the center or the Rock Island Fitness and Activities Center).
For reservations, call 309-732-7275 and use activity code No. 8278.
Historian explores Tiffany glass
A free presentation on "Tiffany and Other Great Midwestern Panes" will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The talk by art historian Rolf Achilles of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago coincides with the exhibit, Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection, currently on display at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, through May 19.
Achilles will share the beginnings of Tiffany & Co. in 1880s New York, as well as the aesthetic changes contributed by the immigrant-rich Midwest to stained-glass windows, lamps and mosaic design.
For more information, call 309-743-2701.
You can make felted eggs
A hands-on workshop to make felted Easter eggs will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members)
To register, call 563-322-8844.