HOME BRIEFS

Bishop Hill gets grant
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has received a $2,500 grant from the Illinois Humanities COVID-19 Emergency Relief fund.
The association is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Bishop Hill Colony and passing it on to future generations.
Like many other nonprofit historical organizations, funding has drastically decreased due to no visitor revenues. The grant will be used to help cover the general operating expenses of the association as it awaits reopening.
Videos teach green cleaning, making bouquets
The Davenport Public Library has produced two online videos that are available for viewing on YouTube:
- DIY Green Cleaning: This video shows you how to make three eco-friendly cleaning products using common household supplies: lemon and peppermint all-purpose cleaning wipes and cleaner and a citrus foaming hand soap. View at https://bit.ly/dpl-youtube.
- “Ann’s Garden”: This video features librarian Ann walking you through her spring garden, followed by a tutorial of how to make a simple bouquet of tulips. View at: https://bit.ly/dpl-youtube.
