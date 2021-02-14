HOME BRIEFS

Are you managing storm water?

Have you recently installed a rain garden on your property? Do you have grassed waterways or saturated buffers on your farm? Does your city plant native grasses in public areas to reduce erosion?

The nonprofit Partners of Scott County Watersheds organization would like to know about it.

The group wants to create an online database of storm water BMPs (best management practices) in Scott County, where people can go to locate water quality improvement projects in the county.

Visitors to the site will be able to see a map of the BMPs, along with a photo and short description of what it does to improve our watersheds. (Note: PSCW will not publish the exact location of those BMPs on private property without permission from the landowner).

There are so many things that can be done to reduce the amount of runoff from property, improve how soil absorbs rainwater, and filter water before it re-enters watersheds.

The goal of the site is to inform the public of these practices with the hope of inspiring others to do the same.

Please email your project to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org or call 563-336-3378 to let us know.