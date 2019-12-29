HOME BRIEFS

Programs look at animals, paper crafts

The Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon is offering free programs on animals and paper crafts. Registration is required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286.

• A program on how animals survive the cold winter months and tips about animal tracks and signs will be offered from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. After the talk, Wapsi staff will take participants into the woods to discover what animals live there.

This program is suitable for children ages 8 and up.

• A free crafts workshop on up-cycling wrapping paper will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Please bring your own leftover wrapping paper and holiday cards and be prepared to share.

Staff will provide ideas and patterns for re-purposing, including as book covers, napkin rings and gift tags.

The center is located six miles south of Wheatland, Iowa, or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}