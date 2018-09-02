Library teaches about bees
A free program on bees, taught by a Quad-City area beekeeper, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch.
For more information, call 563-326-7832.
You can learn about acoustics
Contractors and homeowners can learn about noise control and sound behavior in buildings with two new classes through Black Hawk College:
• Acoustics for Commercial, will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16. This class is aimed at contractors, builders and architects, teaching acoustical applications such as how walls and doors mitigate noise transfer for sound isolation and speech privacy. It will include demonstrations and lessons in taking noise measurements using a variety of tools.
• Acoustics for Residential will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 15. This class is aimed at homeowners who are interested in sound, noise control or audio performance. Instruction will include audio-system design and layouts and how to control noise in a home, build affordable acoustical panels and mitigate noise transfer.
Classes cost $75 each and will be at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
To register, go to bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Webinars cover bulbs, compost, viruses
The University of Illinois Extension's free, Four Seasons Gardening Fall Webinar Series will be September through October covering spring bulbs, compost and plant viruses.
Each online class is presented live by Extension horticulture educators at two different times and can be viewed from a home computer:
• Spring Flowering Bulbs, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and 6:30 p.m.Sept. 13. With careful selection, you can have flowers from February to the end of June.
• Making your Compost Cook- Fixing the Right Recipe, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. How to get the right mix by using simple calculations or on line recipe calculators.
• Plant Pathogenic Viruses, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Plant pathogenic viruses, including common symptoms, common virus diseases, and management for these tiny pathogens.
To pre-register, go to go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars. Recorded videos of these sessions can be viewed following the program at go.illinois.edu/fourseasonsrecordings.
For questions, call 309-756-9978.
Classes teach home wiring, crochet
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Writing Your Story, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 4. The cost is $39.
• Babysitting Clinic (ages 11-16), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. The cost is $55.
• Beginning Crochet, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 9. The cost is $44.
• Home Wiring, 6-7:30 p.m.– Tuesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 23. The cost is $90.
• Ballroom Dancing, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 23. The cost is $52.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Big flea market is Sept. 23
The annual fall Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa, Iowa.
More than 150 exhibitors will sell a vast array of antiques and vintage items.
Admission is $3; children 10 and under are free. Early-bird shoppers will be admitted from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for $10 admission.
For more information, call 319-462-0135.
New ISU pub IDs galls
Homeowners sometimes encounter insect galls on their plants — distinctive swellings or abnormal growths of plant tissue that are caused by the presence of an insect and mite.
There are hundreds of unique galls, formed on a variety of plants, in broad ranges of sizes, shapes, colors and textures. They can be found on leaves, stems, twigs, branches, trunks and roots.
To help homeowners identify these growths, Iowa State University Extension has updated its publication titled "Insect Galls on Trees and Shrubs" (ENT 0039) with color pictures and descriptions.
The publication is available for free PDF download through the Extension Store. Go to iaextension.edu
If you are still unsure of the gall on your plant, contact the ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at 515-294-0581.
While galls might be concerning to homeowners, they do not generally affect the health and vigor of trees and shrubs. Once formed, galls cannot be controlled, and insecticide treatments are not helpful.