2019 Home & Garden in review: Butterflies, birds figure into planting decisions

This was a recurring theme in 2019 as we explored ways that regular people can help mend rips in the web of life that holds our world together.

Janet Moline of Rock Island demonstrated how to raise monarch butterflies and explained what habitats are needed for their survival.

Tara Witherow of Davenport proclaimed that a lawn — a shorn rectangle of bright green — is just wasted space. It may as well be a desert as far as pollinators are concerned because it provides no habitat or food. And, it often consumes petroleum-based products in its maintenance, she noted.

University of Illinois Extension offered "wait, don't cut that" advice about plants in the fall, explaining that stems provide winter homes for butterflies and other insects. And the Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension hosted a day-long seminar with just two speakers, both extolling the message that conservation of the natural world begins in your backyard.