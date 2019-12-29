2019 Home & Garden in review: Butterflies, birds figure into planting decisions

With no chemical use, Tara Witherow’s yard is safe for kids, pets and the environment.
Quad-City Times and contributed photos
HOMES. Wynne Schafer, Davenport, designed this home herself. Other "magnificent mansions" that graced our pages were the Kuno Struck home, brought back to new life by Randy and Mary McDonald, and the Nathaniel French home, opened to a river view by Jim and Michelle Solis Russell. Both are in Davenport. In addition, Angela and Joe Muoz of Bettendorf let us tour their "rebooted" Alcoa home, and builders Jim Rasche and Jim O'Neal showed off homes in Davenport and Eldridge, respectively, in events sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association.
GARDENS. Bill and Sara Blink revealed a secret paradise in northwest Davenport, shown here. And John and Cynthia Campbell, Sharry Wood and Jill Bielema allowed strangers to wander through their yards as fundraiser-walks for Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, the Silvis Garden Club and the Clinton County Master Gardeners, respectively.
Alma Gaul
HISTORIC PRESERVATION. Quad-City developer Chris Ales completed his most challenging rehab to date with the transformation of the former falling down Buchanan School, Davenport, into top-of-the-line senior living apartments. Shown here is a detail of the building's roofline. Michael and Jessica Matherly and Wendy Rowand renovated formerly vacant homes in Rock Island.
HOME IMPROVEMENT. Lloyd and Carrie Jones wowed with the building of a home theater in their Davenport attic. Here's Lloyd at the snack counter.
John Schultz
THINGS THAT WARM THE HEART. John VandeWalle of Rock Island loaned his metal sculptures, shown here, to the Bickelhaupt Arboretum in Clinton for a month-long show. Colette Erickson of Moline shared her long-admired Kuno Struck painting. And Michael Kienzle of rural Scott County explained his practice of sending email cards with art work and social commentary.
Alma Gaul
HOBBIES. Char Knedler of Moline, shown here, explained highlights of the 100-year-old Tri-City Garden Club. Merle Vastine, Jeff Buesing, Frank Juarez and Chad Coffman of Davenport and Cokey Powers, of Bettendorf, invited us to a meeting of their every Wednesday history club. And for the nearly 70th year, Jeanette and Al Korthaus entered projects into the Mississippi Valley Fair.
VINTAGE. Jesse and Tenneil Register built a vintage store in a Louisa County barn, tapping into THE home decorating trend of the year.
INVENTIONS. Dennis Laroque of Davenport devised a better mouse trap and is selling it at area hardware stores. This is some of its circuitry.
SPECIAL PLANTS. Perrine West toured us through "hundreds and hundreds" of houseplants in her Bettendorf home, shown here; Mary Kay Beck and Donna Brinker explained the practice of espalier (training a tree to grow flat against a wall) at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport; and Wayne and Janis Harbison once again swept the judging at the Clinton County Master Gardeners container contest.
COLLECTIONS. For Nancy Thompson, Rock Island, it's baskets. For Fran Fiedler, Bettendorf, it's metal noise makers, or clickers. For Rob Wolfe (part of the "American Pickers" family), it's petroliana and mantiques. For Merle Vastine, Davenport, it's (among many things) "trade tokens." For Dick Doyle, Princeton, it's lawn and garden tractors. And for Rita Farro, also Princeton, it's vintage textiles.
SEASONAL DECOR. So much creativity! Christmas crafts included Rich Anderson's coffee can tree in Bettendorf, the Clinton County Master Gardeners' snowman table favor made with a opsicle stick and Terri Seibel's old-ornament wreath in Camanche, shown above. John and Roxanna Hambleton were not necessarily joking when they said they bought their Davenport home because they wanted to decorate its white picket fence. Robin Hintze proved to be the "queen of Halloween" with her glitzy take on the October observacne. And Andrew and Brandi Love strung the shiniest lights in Rock Island in 2019.
This was a recurring theme in 2019 as we explored ways that regular people can help mend rips in the web of life that holds our world together.
Janet Moline of Rock Island demonstrated how to raise monarch butterflies and explained what habitats are needed for their survival.
Tara Witherow of Davenport proclaimed that a lawn — a shorn rectangle of bright green — is just wasted space. It may as well be a desert as far as pollinators are concerned because it provides no habitat or food. And, it often consumes petroleum-based products in its maintenance, she noted.
University of Illinois Extension offered "wait, don't cut that" advice about plants in the fall, explaining that stems provide winter homes for butterflies and other insects. And the Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension hosted a day-long seminar with just two speakers, both extolling the message that conservation of the natural world begins in your backyard.
And let me report — in a look forward — that the beat goes on. University of Illinois Extension is convening a focus group on Thursday, Jan. 16, to ask lawn caretakers about natural lawn care.
Elsewhere throughout the year, we explored homes and gardens, as well as historic preservation, home improvement, things that warm the heart, hobbies, vintage, inventions, special plants, collections and seasonal decor.
Before we begin 2020, we want to thank everyone who shared our Sunday mornings, either by telling a story or reading one.
In addition to the specific individuals cited in the themes above, we salute Quad-Citians working together to make our community better: Pat Wohlford, Carolyn Hamilton and Marty Huber who have worked 30 years (or more) to put the "fest" in Festival of Trees.
Members of the Master Gardeners of Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties who excel at organizing educational, inspirational seminars.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership that beautifies the downtown with flowers.
And staff at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, and the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, who build many uplifting exhibits, including those on modern design, stained glass and winter lights, respectively.
