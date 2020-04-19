'Home Rookie' turned quilter joins mask effort

Soebbing figured how much fabric that would require and ordered it from her supplier.

Late last week the fabric — which Soebbing donated — was being shipped directly to a couple in Cedar Rapids who will cut it. The couple has a machine that can cut through 14 layers at a time. After that, the fabric will be shipped to the Quad-Cities where a chain of sewers will begin making the masks in assembly-line fashion, each sewer doing one task, such as surging the edges. The material will then be passed to the next person, leaving it on a doorstep so there is no physical contact, until the masks are finished. Then they will be delivered to Unity Point.

The contribution is appreciated.

"We want to thank the community for their support during this time," Ashe Simpson, marketing communications specialist for the hospital, said in email.

"UnityPoint Health - Trinity has been overwhelmed with the donations pouring in and people seeking to help however they can. This support aids us in our mission to keep team members and our community safe during the pandemic and reduce exposure. If you would like to help, you can find more information at unitypoint.org/help."

