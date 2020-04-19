'Home Rookie' turned quilter joins mask effort

Lots of people are sewing face coverings and masks to provide critical personal protection equipment, or PPE, for health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, or simply to provide coverings for the general public.
Here's a different twist.
Stephanie De Pasquale Soebbing — who left her reporting job at the Quad-City Times in 2012 and subsequently founded a successful quilting business — has been boosting the effort in a "middleman" role.
Yes, she has sewn masks herself, but she can do even more good in her position as owner of QuiltAddictsAnonymous, Rock Island.
Two weeks ago, for example, she learned that Unity Point Health-Trinity wanted 7,000 Olson-style masks so that every doctor, nurse and staff member could have two. Olson-style are those that require cutting out of several pieces of material and have a pocket for a filter.
The hospital had gotten — or was getting — 3,000 but needed 4,000 more.
Soebbing figured how much fabric that would require and ordered it from her supplier.
Late last week the fabric — which Soebbing donated — was being shipped directly to a couple in Cedar Rapids who will cut it. The couple has a machine that can cut through 14 layers at a time. After that, the fabric will be shipped to the Quad-Cities where a chain of sewers will begin making the masks in assembly-line fashion, each sewer doing one task, such as surging the edges. The material will then be passed to the next person, leaving it on a doorstep so there is no physical contact, until the masks are finished. Then they will be delivered to Unity Point.
The contribution is appreciated.
"We want to thank the community for their support during this time," Ashe Simpson, marketing communications specialist for the hospital, said in email.
"UnityPoint Health - Trinity has been overwhelmed with the donations pouring in and people seeking to help however they can. This support aids us in our mission to keep team members and our community safe during the pandemic and reduce exposure. If you would like to help, you can find more information at unitypoint.org/help."
Other Soebbing contributions:
• Help making fabric ties. Most patterns call for elastic but because of demand, the major sewing supply distributors were running out. So, about three weeks ago, Soebbing created an online video showing how to convert any mask pattern from elastic ear pieces to ties. The video had been viewed 1.3 million times by the end of last week. "It's insane," Soebbing said.
• Supplying twist ties. Some mask patterns call for a bendable metal nose bridge that can be adjusted to the wearer so that the mask creates a tighter seal for better protection.
Soebbing just happened to have 2,000 twist ties on hand, so she began shipping them out. She got a great response so laid in another supply that her employees — seven people working from their living rooms — have been bagging up in lots of 25 to 200.
The bags are picked up, boxed and affixed with shipping labels that Soebbing's husband Adam, former sports editor at the Quad-City Times, takes to the shipper, sometimes during the middle of the night, for delivery all over the country.
As of late last week, they had shipped nearly 200,000 ties.
Soebbing is donating the ties with a small shipping fee to cover the packaging, postage and employee time.
It takes her company three-four days to get out a shipment of 40,000 ties. Once one is processed, employees begin another.
• Making kits. Soebbing also is making mask kits; each kit makes a dozen masks. She has sold enough kits to make 1,000 masks.
Because cotton quilting fabric is one of the best materials to make homemade face coverings from, Soebbing's business has sold out of basic fabric. It is being shipped to people all over the world, with employees packaging everything in their homes.
"I am cutting in my living room," Soebbing said. "It's a cluttered mess, but it works."
