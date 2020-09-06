Homefront: Did you lose a beloved tree?

I'd like to recognize these losses.

SPEAKING OF: I've written time and again (including today) about the need for people in cities to plant habitat to try to make up for some of the vast amounts of habitat that have been lost to development.

Several years ago I reported on a couple in Bettendorf who planted prairie plants in their FRONT yard, a somewhat unconventional move, but not unheard of. Over the years the plants thrived and got to be a big mass of habitat. Then the owners decided to move and sell their house and, well, you might guess what happened next.

The new owners have cut down the flowers.

I don't know how long it will take for the "mowed lawn is beautiful" mindset to change. Obviously, it hasn't budged much yet.

'IF PEOPLE COULD SEE': As Greg Gackle of Bettendorf said in an email, "I think if people could see the diversity of insects and birds drawn to native plantings/pollinator gardens, more people would make room in their front and back yards for such plants."

He reported that he and his wife Judy have a front yard pollinator garden and they've seen "many monarchs, yellow swallowtails and Eastern black swallowtails" this summer.