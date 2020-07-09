Homefront: Peonies advance to 3rd generation

My mother died before she could teach me about gardening, and yet, she taught me a lot, I realized. She left me that garden.

It was a mass of plants that needed weeding, that needed care. I could have turned my back on it, I suppose, but that didn't occur to me.

In doing the weeding and giving the care, I learned the names of these plants, along with an appreciation for their needs and personalities. More than that, though, I learned there was value in doing this. Value in taking care of plants, in making the world more beautiful, in enjoying beauty.

In later years, I learned that my mother didn't personally plant this garden. Digging in the sod and preparing a bed for flowers apparently was one of the chores assigned to my older sisters to keep them gainfully occupied.

Either way, the important thing is that my mother thought flowers were important. Give us bread, but give us roses, too.

A good lesson.

As time went on, I left home and my father became unable to take care of everything as he wanted to. The peonies got invaded by brome grass, stinging nettle, even trees.