HOMEFRONT: Picking corn was a cold, hard job

• When cool, press mixture into molds such as a tuna can with the top and bottom removed or seasonal cookie cutters and refrigerate. When firm, hang on a tree or bird feeder.

DOES THIS REALLY WORK?: One of the most challenging aspects of setting up a real Christmas tree is getting it to stand straight. Someone has to hold the tree while another person kneels on the floor, adjusting the clamping mechanism, while a third person stands back to assess.

Now a company called Centurion is selling a plastic stand it claims will allow one person to set up a tree by holding it in place and pumping a foot pedal.

I can't say whether it works because I haven't tried it, but I give the company credit for trying. It is being sold for $44.49 at Menards, and possibly other outlets.

MORE ABOUT CORN HUSKING: Farmers entered contests to see who could pick corn the fastest. These originated with Henry A. Wallace, of Iowa, an agricultural and political leader during the first half of the 20th century.

The Wallace family's magazine called the Wallace's Farmer sponsored the first state corn husking contest in 1922. In 1924, Nebraska joined Iowa and Illinois competitors in the first National Corn Husking Contest, with nearly 800 people attending.

The last national contest was held during 1941 in La Salle County, Ill. The United States entered World War II that year, and the contests came to an abrupt halt with the anticipation that they would resume after the war. By then, though, faster-paced lifestyles and unprecedented economic growth had resulted in a decline in the popularity of rural-oriented events and corn husking contests ended.

