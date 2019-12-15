HOMEFRONT: Picking corn was a cold, hard job

As I read about area farmers with crops still in the fields, I am reminded of stories my dad used to tell about picking corn by hand. When he began helping his dad in the 1920s, harvest meant walking on foot through the rows, alongside a wagon pulled by horses, pulling ears off the stalks by hand, one at a time.
He ripped the husks off with a metal tool strapped to his right hand called a husking hook, then tossed the ears into the wagon. The horses were sufficiently familiar with the situation that they would pull ahead as needed with a verbal nudge from the farmer.
When wagons were full of what was called ear corn because the corn was still on the ear, or cob, they were driven home and unloaded into a building called a corn crib, one scoop full at a time.
Very few corn cribs are still standing today because they have no current use. The boards on the sides of these buildings were spaced a little bit apart so that the building could breathe. That way if the corn was still somewhat wet, it wouldn't get moldy.
There was no drying as there is today with propane; corn air-dried. Of course if your corn was too wet, it still got moldy, so it was up to the farmer to see that that didn't happen.
Hand-picking was cold work, especially for your hands. And especially when the frost melted from the husks and your hands got wet in addition to cold.
Today, huge, multi-row combines sweep through fields pulling off the ears, stripping the husks and shelling the corn in one fell swoop, then delivering a river of gold into a wagon. From there it travels mechanically into an on-farm storage bin or a semi-tractor trailer that takes the corn to an elevator in town.
Every time I think how my dad used to do things as a boy and young man compared to how things are done today, my head swims. To say things are different doesn't come close.
As a physical reminder of those times, I still have Dad's husk hook. The leather part that wrapped around his hand bears the stamp of The Boss Mfg. Co, Kewanee, Illinois.
When I was growing up, I had no idea of Kewanee or where it might be. Now I live within 50 miles of Kewanee and Boss is still in business, making protective gloves, boots and rainwear for various industries.
NURSERY SCHOOL LANDS AT BARTLETT CENTER: The people who organize the day-long horticulture seminar called "Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening" for University of Illinois Extension-Rock Island County had a challenging time finding a venue for 2020.
For the past two years they'd been at Augustana College, but with Augie's switch to a different academic calendar, that wasn't available. Organizers checked out several places that had one deal-breaking drawback after another.
Then they hit on the new Barlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School and — bingo! — they had their spot. It's big, new and there's lots of parking. Food will have to be catered, but that can be arranged.
The date for Nursery School is Saturday, Feb. 29.
Yes, 29. The year 2020 is a leap year, so there's one day more. Watch this space for details on the event, as well as those in Clinton and Muscatine that will be March 7 and 21, respectively.
The keynote speaker for Nursery School will be Brent Heath of Brent and Becky's Bulbs, Gloucester, Virginia. I'm looking forward to gorgeous photos of bulb flowers, dahlias to daffodils.
GIFT FOR THE BIRDS: The Master Gardeners of Clinton County-Iowa State University Extension held their annual banquet recently, and at every place setting there was a table favor consisting of a peanut butter-suet feeder for birds, with the recipe attached to the little paper bag in which the feeder was packaged.
If you'd like to try this, here's how:
• Melt 1 cup of suet or lard and 1 cup peanut butter in a large pan on low heat.
• Remove mixture from heat and add about 2 cups of mix-ins — black oil sunflower seeds, peanuts, dried fruit, quick-cook oatmeal — until the consistency is a bit stiff.
• When cool, press mixture into molds such as a tuna can with the top and bottom removed or seasonal cookie cutters and refrigerate. When firm, hang on a tree or bird feeder.
DOES THIS REALLY WORK?: One of the most challenging aspects of setting up a real Christmas tree is getting it to stand straight. Someone has to hold the tree while another person kneels on the floor, adjusting the clamping mechanism, while a third person stands back to assess.
Now a company called Centurion is selling a plastic stand it claims will allow one person to set up a tree by holding it in place and pumping a foot pedal.
I can't say whether it works because I haven't tried it, but I give the company credit for trying. It is being sold for $44.49 at Menards, and possibly other outlets.
MORE ABOUT CORN HUSKING: Farmers entered contests to see who could pick corn the fastest. These originated with Henry A. Wallace, of Iowa, an agricultural and political leader during the first half of the 20th century.
The Wallace family's magazine called the Wallace's Farmer sponsored the first state corn husking contest in 1922. In 1924, Nebraska joined Iowa and Illinois competitors in the first National Corn Husking Contest, with nearly 800 people attending.
The last national contest was held during 1941 in La Salle County, Ill. The United States entered World War II that year, and the contests came to an abrupt halt with the anticipation that they would resume after the war. By then, though, faster-paced lifestyles and unprecedented economic growth had resulted in a decline in the popularity of rural-oriented events and corn husking contests ended.