Homeowners are using time for projects

As Americans face a softened economy and spend more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners across the country are using the time to be more productive around the house.

A new national survey conducted online by Kelton on behalf of vipHomeLink, a home management app that helps homeowners organize their homes, revealed that 48 percent of homeowners are using — or plan to use — this time to do projects.

The survey found:

  • 45% are using the time to tackle things they’ve been putting off.
  • 27% plan to take care of home maintenance issues they’ve postponed in the past.
  • 39% are organizing closets and pantries.
  • 25% are sorting through and systemizing important paperwork regarding their home and the things inside.
  • 11% are going all-in on a major project to turn their dreams into reality; more than 15 million homeowners have started a home renovation project such as redecorating a room or finishing a basement.
Sprout new ideas

