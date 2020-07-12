Hot, dry Q-C weather is stressing plants

(Editor's note: Last week's hot temperatures, coupled with a lack of rainfall, put Quad-City plants under stress. If your area has not received substantial rain recently, it's time to water. Here are some tips.)
Watering: Generally, plants need an inch of moisture per week. Without rain, it's up to you to supply the moisture. Deep, thorough waterings are best.
Light, frequent watering encourages shallow roots that are less able to tolerate drought and more susceptible to disease and insect problems.
A soaker hose — a hose that you lay on the ground next to plants that has holes along its length to dispense a little water at a time — is an efficient way to water to flower and vegetable gardens. The water goes right next to the roots and there is time for it to soak in rather than run off.
If you're watering from a sprinkling can, automatic sprinkler or garden hose, water in the morning for maximum efficiency.
Watering during mid-day loses a lot to evaporation and watering in the evening means that leaves will be wet going into the night, which can promote fungal growth.
With lawns, you can either water or decide to let your grass grow dormant.
Mulching. This is a good practice anytime but especially during hot, dry weather. Mulch conserves moisture, keep roots cool and moist, and suppresses weeds.
Spread a two- to three-inch layer of shredded leaves, evergreen needles, or shredded bark mulch over the soil in garden beds and around trees and shrubs.
As the organic mulch decomposes, it adds nutrients and organic matter to the soil. All these benefits stem from one maintenance task.
Mowing: Mow lawns high and often, removing no more than one third the total height of the grass. Taller grass produces deeper roots, making the lawn more drought tolerant and more resistant to insects, disease, and other environmental stresses.
Leave the grass clippings on the lawn. They add nitrogen, organic matter, and moisture to the soil. One season of clippings is equal to one fertilizer application. Every time you mow you are improving the soil and fertilizing the lawn.
Sharpen your mower blades to save time by boosting efficiency. And speaking of savings, your mower will consume 22% less fuel and your lawn will use up to 30% less water when your mower blades are sharp.
Fertilize: Use a low nitrogen, slow release fertilizer if your lawn and garden plants need a nutrient boost. These types of fertilizers release small amounts of nutrients over an extended period of time. The low level of nitrogen reduces the risk of damaging your already heat-stressed plants.
Weed: Remove weeds from garden beds and borders as soon as they appear. These “plants out of place” steal water and nutrients from your desirable garden plants. Plus, they can harbor insects and diseases that are harmful to your garden plants. Removing them before they flower and set seed means you will have hundreds of less weeds to pull next season.
Provide shade: Provide stressed plants with a bit of shade from the hot afternoon sun. Containers can be moved to a more suitable spot during heat waves. Add a bit of temporary shade to garden plants that are struggling to survive in the blazing hot sun. A strategically placed chair, lattice or umbrella may be all that is needed. As temperatures drop, you can move plants back in place and remove the temporary shade.
Melinda Myers is the author of more than 20 gardening books and a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine.
