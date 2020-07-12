Hot, dry Q-C weather is stressing plants

(Editor's note: Last week's hot temperatures, coupled with a lack of rainfall, put Quad-City plants under stress. If your area has not received substantial rain recently, it's time to water. Here are some tips.)

Watering: Generally, plants need an inch of moisture per week. Without rain, it's up to you to supply the moisture. Deep, thorough waterings are best.

Light, frequent watering encourages shallow roots that are less able to tolerate drought and more susceptible to disease and insect problems.

A soaker hose — a hose that you lay on the ground next to plants that has holes along its length to dispense a little water at a time — is an efficient way to water to flower and vegetable gardens. The water goes right next to the roots and there is time for it to soak in rather than run off.

If you're watering from a sprinkling can, automatic sprinkler or garden hose, water in the morning for maximum efficiency.

Watering during mid-day loses a lot to evaporation and watering in the evening means that leaves will be wet going into the night, which can promote fungal growth.

With lawns, you can either water or decide to let your grass grow dormant.