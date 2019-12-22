Houseplants need less water in winter

Q: How can I raise the relative humidity indoors for my houseplants?

A: Many houseplants prefer a relative humidity of 40% to 50%. Unfortunately, the humidity level in many homes during the winter months may be only 10% to 20%.

Humidifiers are an excellent way to increase the relative humidity in the home. Simple cultural practices can also increase the relative humidity around houseplants.

Grouping plants together is an easy way to raise the humidity level. The water evaporating from the potting soil, plus water lost by plant foliage via transpiration, increases the relative humidity in the vicinity of the houseplants.

Another method is to place houseplants on trays (saucers) filled with pea gravel or pebbles. Add water to the trays, but keep the bottoms of the pots above the water level. The evaporation of water from the trays increases the relative humidity around the plants.

Q: What are proper indoor temperatures for houseplants in winter?

A: Most houseplants prefer daytime temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees and night temperatures of 60 to 65. (In winter, day and night temperatures in the lower range of the aforementioned temperatures are fine for most houseplants.)

Temperatures below 55 or rapid temperature fluctuations may harm some plants. In winter, keep houseplants away from cold drafts and heat sources (such as fireplaces, furnace vents and radiators). Also, make sure houseplant foliage doesn’t touch cold windows.

