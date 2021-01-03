Houseplants need light, humidity during winter

Provide humidity. Humidity is the other winter stress. Many of our houseplants are tropical and require higher humidity than our homes provide. As we turn up the heat, the humidity declines.

Boost the humidity around your plants by displaying them together. As one plant loses moisture, the others will benefit. Add a gravel tray for additional humidity. Fill a tray or saucer with pebbles and water. Then set the plant on the pebbles elevated above the water. As the water evaporates, it increases humidity around the plant.

Water! Adjust your watering schedule to fit the conditions in your home. Always water thoroughly but only as needed. Use your finger to check the soil moisture below the soil surface. Water moisture-loving plants, like 'Moon Valley' pilea, when the top few inches are barely moist.

Allow the top few inches of soil to dry for cacti and succulents. And always pour off excess water that collects in the saucer. Or use gravel trays to capture the excess water, eliminating this task.

Shield from drafts. Most houseplants do fine in the same temperatures we prefer. They do not tolerate drafts of hot air from heat vents or cold air from windows and doors. Move plants as needed to avoid drafty locations.