If you've had houseplants outdoors for the summer, they need to come in now.
Most houseplants are "tropicals," growing where temperatures rarely drop below 40. You need to bring them in before nighttime temperatures dip below 45. And the average annual frost date in the Quad-City region is Oct. 10-15, so you definitely want them in by then.
The important thing is to leave outside any bugs that may be hiding in the leaves and/or the pots. Otherwise, the infestation likely will spread inside.
Inspect plants closely for pests such as spider mites, scales or mealybugs. Look on top and underneath foliage. Inspect stems and leaf axils where insects burrow. Hand-remove pests if possible or use an alcohol-soaked swab to brush pests and kill them.
For a little more assurance, hose them off. Wrap the container in a plastic bag, securing it with a twist tie at the base of the plant and gently hose off the plant, making sure to reach the underside of the foliage. (If you have scales, you may want to do this more than once, as they are persistent creatures.)
Even better than plain water is to add an insecticidal soap or a little Dawn dish soap to the water. One step even further is to buy a houseplant pesticide spray and apply it in a safe location according to the label instructions.
Systemic products — those that go in the soil and are taken up by the plant roots — are also available, but they take time to work.
If your pots are sitting on the ground, be sure to turn them over and check for bugs underneath. If your plant is root-bound and you can pick it up out of the pot, do that to make sure there are no slugs or snails.
Note: If your plant is extremely root-bound, this might be a good time to re-pot one size up to give the roots a little more room.
While insects are the main concern in bringing in plants, so is the jarring change of light and temperature conditions.
If you can bring them in for a few hours a day and then put them back out, that's great. Just know that if you bring them in all at once, they will need a little time to adjust.
Your plants may go into shock and drop leaves, wilt or otherwise die back. But with care, a little fertilizer and as much indoor light as you can provide (windows or a gro-light), they usually will grow back.
And don't forget to hold back on watering. You may have gotten into the habit of more frequent watering when they are outside. Once inside, they won't need so much. Let the soil surface feel dry to the touch before watering again.
If in doubt, don't water. Water succulents less often, when the soil is dry for several days. Don't water if quite cloudy or rainy weather, as plants won't get sufficient light indoors to dry out.