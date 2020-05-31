How to protect yourself while videoconferencing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this time of social distancing and working from home, many people are having to video-conference online.

When you join a videoconference, you face several potential threats to your privacy and security, according to the experts at Consumer Reports.

One risk is a Zoombombing-style attack in which a meeting is disrupted by an intruder. There's been a lot written on how to protect yourself on Zoom, but the same thing can happen on other platforms, too.

On the privacy side, information about the call could be collected by the companies that built the platform, as well as the host or administrator of your meeting, or even by other participants. And that information can then be shared either publicly or with businesses.

Here are four strategies from CR's privacy and security experts for keeping your personal information safe while teleconferencing:

1. Pick a platform. For starters, see whether you can use any of these services as a "guest," to share as little information as possible. If you decide to sign up, perhaps to access more features, you can minimize your digital footprint by sticking to a single platform. That way, fewer companies are watching you.