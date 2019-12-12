I-74 bridge ornament on sale from Bettendorf business women

A Christmas tree ornament featuring a framed painting of the Interstate 74 bridge is being sold by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women to fund a variety of charitable causes.
The 2-inch by 3-inch ornament with a ribbon for hanging is being sold for $10 at a variety of downtown businesses, and a larger, 5-inch by 7-inch version is available for $15.
The painting was created by Pat Beréskin, owner of the Beréskin Art Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., on a hot July day during the Plein Art Paint Out at the bridge.
The business women's group held a similar, very successful, fundraiser last year featuring a different painting of the bridge.
Groups that will benefit from this year's sale include the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Christmas Project, The Agape Center's Christmas Stocking Drive and the Bettendorf Angel Network.
Funds also will benefit students through scholarships to the 212 STEAM Labs, the Beréskin Art Academy and the LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business, named for former Bettendorf 3rd Ward alderwoman Debe LaMar, who died in 2017.
The Downtown Bettendorf Business Women, a committee of the Bettendorf Business Network, organized several years ago to devise initiatives to help promote shopping downtown.
Ornaments are being sold at these Bettendorf businesses: Berèskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St.; WITHIN Interior Design Studio, 1729 State St.; Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, 205 S. 35th St.; Tango Salon, 836 State St.; Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.; and K&K True Value Hardware, 1818 Grant St.