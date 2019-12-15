I-74 bridge ornaments on sale from Bettendorf business women

Christmas tree ornaments featuring two different framed paintings of the Interstate 74 bridge are being sold by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women to fund a variety of charitable causes.

The 2-inch by 3-inch ornaments with a ribbon for hanging are being sold for $10 each at a variety of downtown businesses, and a larger, 5-inch by 7-inch version is available for $15.

One painting was created by Pat Beréskin, owner of the Beréskin Art Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., on a hot July day during the Plein Art Paint Out at the bridge.

The other is by Dave Anderson, Moline.

The business women's group held a similar, very successful, fundraiser last year featuring another view of the bridge.

Groups that will benefit from this year's sale include the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Christmas Project, The Agape Center's Christmas Stocking Drive and the Bettendorf Angel Network.