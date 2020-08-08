"I feel concern for the pervasive fear'

Editor's note: The following is from Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport. It gave us the idea for today's "Smile" section. Her thoughts aren't all smiles, though. You may find some of your own thoughts in what she writes.

“The New Normal” is a misnomer. There is little normalcy in the world I wake up to each morning. In fact when I wake up, I have the pain of anxiety in the pit of my stomach.

I hope each day to see smiles not hidden by masks, and people touching, hugging, kissing, holding hands, gathering together, sharing meals, and feeling the joy and comfort of community. Humans are social beings and do not fare well in isolation.

I am a “germaphobe” at any time, so I go along and wash my hands and keep my distance as I always have, doing the best that I can to either stay well or get well whatever the case may be.

At the same time, I accept that there is inherent risk with living, there always has been and and always will be. There is no guarantee of safety. We each choose our comfort level as we go out and live in the world. The world is messy and unpredictable and beautiful and exciting, and that is the wonder of it all.