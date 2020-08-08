"I feel concern for the pervasive fear'

Editor's note: The following is from Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport. It gave us the idea for today's "Smile" section. Her thoughts aren't all smiles, though. You may find some of your own thoughts in what she writes.
“The New Normal” is a misnomer. There is little normalcy in the world I wake up to each morning. In fact when I wake up, I have the pain of anxiety in the pit of my stomach.
I hope each day to see smiles not hidden by masks, and people touching, hugging, kissing, holding hands, gathering together, sharing meals, and feeling the joy and comfort of community. Humans are social beings and do not fare well in isolation.
I am a “germaphobe” at any time, so I go along and wash my hands and keep my distance as I always have, doing the best that I can to either stay well or get well whatever the case may be.
At the same time, I accept that there is inherent risk with living, there always has been and and always will be. There is no guarantee of safety. We each choose our comfort level as we go out and live in the world. The world is messy and unpredictable and beautiful and exciting, and that is the wonder of it all.
I look for small joys to sustain me while my days are mostly spent in solitude. One day I create hearts in a myriad of colors with each one unique to display in our front window.
Another day I am buoyed up by a lovely bouquet of daffodils left by my friend on her front porch for me to stop by and pick up.
I smile when I receive a face mask from our son at Mother’s Day with bright colors, a butterfly and the words "laugh" and "love."
I walk through the neighborhood many afternoons. Young men drive by in pickup trucks. While once they would have driven right by, now they smile and wave at me. Although we have never met, we are brought together by our mutual longing for human connection.
I visit the Stampe Lilac Garden in Davenport's Duck Creek Park each weekend throughout the spring and am greeted by an ever-changing panoply of colorful blooms.
I had no idea there were so many varieties of peonies, and I love seeing the families and the small children darting about the gardens.
While all of this is a temporary panacea for my anxiety, the worry still persists. I feel concern for the pervasive fear, for people struggling to get by with a faltering economy and for those faced daily with racial injustice.
I hope that one day soon this “New Normal” shall pass and that I will awaken without the tension in my stomach and once again be able to relax.
I want to travel, listen to live music, and go to the theater. I long to sit with a live audience experiencing a shared emotional response, and in this way to expand my horizons and to increase my knowledge of our world.