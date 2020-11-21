'I love this home': Restoring a wreck of a house in Davenport's Gold Coast

She decided to buy the house, but did not plunge in with reconstruction right away.

Her first purchase in the Gold Coast was in August 2011 of a home on West 8th Street that was in foreclosure. She bought it to turn into her "forever home."

She bought the Mueller house in January of 2012 and essentially mothballed it while working on her "forever home."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then in May of 2014, she bought another foreclosure, also on West 8th, because it had been a 'crack house,' and she "wanted everything around me to be better."

"I purchased it to make the neighborhood better," she said. She sold it in 2017, so it is now an owner-occupied house with a family that put out decorations at Halloween.

"This is why you refurbish," she said, referring to the attracting of families to the neighborhood. "It's very gratifying."

Progress so far; what's next

Although the Mueller still looks very rough, much progress has been made, beginning with a new roof. That work included a mostly new support structure of rafters and sheathing, and a return to the original roof line by removing three dormers that were added during the time the home was apartments.