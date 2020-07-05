Ideas that pay: new stairs, floating shelves

Inside and out, home improvement projects can positively impact a home’s value.
From garage door replacements that have a calculated 94.5 percent return on investment to adding decorative moldings, home upgrades can make a big difference.
“Making positive changes to your home almost always has payback,” Vincent A. Stanson, a real estate associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in New Jersey, said.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re making changes for your own personal enjoyment or as enticements to sell a property. When you upgrade any aspect of your home it results in positive return on investment.”
- Upgrade your stairs. Inside, one of the most eye-catching changes a homeowner can make is to upgrade an aging stairway system.
“Whether people change out the entire stairway or opt to replace just the balusters, this makes a large visual impact,” Craig Kurtz, president of L.J. Smith Stair Systems, said.
Consider swapping wood balusters for more trendy iron ones.
- Sliding barn doors. Another way to quickly make a big impact in the home is to replace older interior doors with sliding barn doors.
Steel, wood and PVC barn doors are popular solutions, as is the Barn-Lite sliding door, featuring acrylic blocks. Supported by durable steel hardware overhead, the sliding acrylic block doors provide privacy plus allow for light to flow from room to room.
- Molding, millwork, floating shelves. Some DIY projects involving molding and millwork can be tackled in just a few hours by homeowners. Adding floating shelves or a rustic mantel to a room is a fast, easy project. And, for those with another set of helping hands, even attaching faux wood beams to a ceiling can be done in just a day.
- Stone finishes. Inside and out, real stone coating kits are growing in popularity for DIY projects.
These finishes can cover Formica, wood, laminate or tile countertops in a bathroom or kitchen.
- Black garage doors. A new garage door gives a home a whole new look. And black has become a new color of choice.
— 2020 Cost Versus Value Study from Remodeling magazine - https://www.remodeling.hw.net/cost-vs-value/2020/
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!