'If in doubt, throw it out'

As painful as it is to do, you need to throw out that thawed food in your freezer.

Here are the recommendations for food safety experts at Iowa State University and the Centers for Disease Control.

• Never taste food to determine if food is “safe to eat.” When in doubt, throw it out.

• Throw out perishable foods in your refrigerator after four hours without power. This includes meats, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, leftovers, and any foods that have been prepared for a meal. Throw away foods with unusual odors, color, or textures.

• A full freezer with the doors left closed is usually safe up until 48 hours, but not after that.

• If the appliance thermometer in your freezer is still at 40 F or below, you can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food. The thawed food must contain ice crystals or be at 40 F or below.

• Check the temperature of the food kept in coolers or refrigerators with a cold source. Throw out food above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

