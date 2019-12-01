If needles fall, tree is not fresh

If you're still in the market for a live Christmas tree, here are some tips from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension & Outreach.

Q: How can I determine the freshness of a cut Christmas tree?

A: Gently run your hand over a branch. The needles on a fresh tree will be pliable. Those on a dry tree will be brittle. Another test is to lift the tree by the trunk and lightly bounce the butt on the ground. Heavy needle drop indicates a dry tree. A fresh tree will drop only a few needles.

Q: What is the best way to store a cut tree?

A: If you don’t intend to set up the tree immediately, place it in a cool, sheltered location. An unheated garage or shed is usually a good storage site. (The sun and wind dry out trees stored outdoors.) Place the butt of the tree in a bucket of water to help it stay fresh.

Q: Should I make a fresh cut at the base of the tree before placing the tree in the stand?

A: Make a fresh cut at the base of the trunk if more than 8 hours have passed since the tree was cut. Remove the bottom .5 inch or more of the trunk just prior to placing the tree in the stand.

