WHAT ABOUT MUSSELS, EAGLES, BATS?

Changes in the Endangered Species Act will not affect creatures already listed as threatened or endangered, or those that have be "de-listed" because their numbers have rebounded, such as the bald eagle.

Here is a look at several endangered species native to the Quad-City area, plus the eagle.

• Mussels. The bed of the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities has been described as the "rainforest" of mussels because there are so many different kinds and, at one time, they were present in such high numbers.

Several species are now on the Endangered Species List, though, so between 2016-18, some 140,000 mussels were relocated from the river in the area where the new Interstate 74 bridge is being constructed because construction would have harmed their populations.

Of those removed, three are on the endangered list: the Higgins eye, spectaclecase and sheepnose.

Another relocation will be done before the existing bridge is destroyed and the relocated population will be monitored at five-, 10- and 15-year intervals, officials have said.

Mussels are valuable because they monitor and purify aquatic systems, feeding on algae, plankton and silts, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

In addition to relocation, several other steps are being taken to reduce harm to endangered mussels during bridge construction. On the Illinois side, where mussels are most prevalent, the existing bridge will be demolished in a way that does not drop materials into the river, and a single pier in Sylvan Slough will be left standing because it provides habitat.

The Fish & Wildlife Service is collecting data on petitions to add three other species of mussels found in Illinois to the federally endangered list.

• Rusty patched bumble bee. The bee was listed as endangered in March of 2017. In response, the fish and wildlife service has been working on identifying areas where the bee exists and working with landowners to develop projects that might enhance the population.

For instance, the bee needs nectar sources (flowers) from April to September, but often there is not much blooming in April in Iowa and Illinois. The service might encourage the planting of early-blooming flowers by finding funding to add them.

• Indiana bat. The southeast quarter of Iowa has been identified as having a "high probability" of housing Indiana bat colonies.

A key way of protecting the species is by prohibiting tree-cutting for projects receiving federal funds during the bat's breeding period that extends from April through September.

That's why the city Bettendorf in late winter cut down trees along Spruce Hills Drive where the recreational trail is being expanded now. The tree work was done months before actual trail construction to comply with the "before April or after September" restriction.

Similarly, crews in Muscatine did preemptive cutting earlier this year for a project along Park Avenue.

Scientists have estimated that at one time the Indiana bat was among the most populous mammal in the United States, with numbers in the tens of millions. The species was among the first group of plants and animals put on the endangered species list in 1967, a list that was a precursor to the Endangered Species Act that went into effect in 1973.

Groups have petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to add the little brown and tri-colored bats to the endangered list. Both are native to Iowa and Illinois.

• Bald eagles. The eagle's population in the lower 48 states made such a strong recovery from its low point in 1963 that the bird was "delisted" as an endangered species in 2007.

But the bird is still protected by law, and governmental agencies — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the fish and wildlife service — track population via two ongoing, nationwide counts that would alert them if there was back-sliding.

The story is similar for the American peregrine falcon that has been "delisted" after successful reintroduction efforts.

In the Quad-Cities, those efforts were led by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and included a nest at the top of the MidAmerican Energy building in downtown Davenport.