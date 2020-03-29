If you're really concerned about food/packaging safety, consider these tips

You’re concerned about the COVID-19 virus, so you’re following all the precautions given by health officials — practicing social distancing, covering your cough, washing your hands.
But what about those essential trips to the grocery store, or the take-out food you pick up?
Jeffrey VanWingen, a family practice doctor based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, posted advice on YouTube last week that is getting a lot of attention.
His advice is extreme and we're not saying you have to do these things, but they're worth considering if you're really worried.
To begin, don’t go to the store if you have any kind of respiratory problem, and discourage anyone over 60 years old from going at all.
Once you get there, wipe down your grocery cart with a disinfectant wipe, do not touch any products you don’t commit to buy and try to buy for two weeks to reduce your number of trips. (Impossible to do if you buy perishables such as milk, lettuce and deli items.)
The novel coronavirus remains infectious only so long on various surfaces, so if you can leave your groceries in your garage for three days before bringing them into the house, they should be fine, VanWingen said.
If you don’t want to do that, then your main goal will be to clean the packaging.
Before you bring your bags inside, sanitize the surface — table or counter — that you’re going to set your bags on with a disinfectant spray, such as Lysol, Clorox, Purell, Formula 409 or any other disinfectant cleaner.
Put a piece of tape down the middle to separate “clean” from “not clean.”
Set your bags on the “not clean” side and begin removing your grocery items one by one, using your clean hands to sanitize each item with a cloth wet with sanitizer.
• Medication bottle in a bag? Take out the bottle and wipe it down.
• Cereal. Open the box and remove the inner bag – it’s clean. Toss the box.
“From what we know, food is not going to give us coronavirus,” VanWingen said. “It’s more the packaging we’re worried about.” Coronavirus can likely live on cardboard for 24 hours. But no human hands have touched the inside package for several days.
• Lettuce wrapped in plastic. Wipe down the plastic, remove the lettuce and put it in a different (clean) container.
• Loaf of bread. Open the bag, dump the bread into a clean container and toss the bag.
• Cans, glass jars and plastic containers containing food can all be wiped down, including bags of chips.
• Naked produce. Take produce to the sink and wash with detergent and water. This will be strange with broccoli. Each apple or orange should be washed 20 seconds.
“This is time-consuming but, in truth, these days people have more time,” VanWingen says on the video.
AS FOR TAKE OUT: The same principles apply — it’s not the food itself, it’s the packaging. To increase safety, unwrap burgers or other items wrapped in paper, dump the food on clean plates and discard the wrappers.
Keep washing your hands between steps.
Concerned about COVID-19?
