If you're really concerned about food/packaging safety, consider these tips

You’re concerned about the COVID-19 virus, so you’re following all the precautions given by health officials — practicing social distancing, covering your cough, washing your hands.

But what about those essential trips to the grocery store, or the take-out food you pick up?

Jeffrey VanWingen, a family practice doctor based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, posted advice on YouTube last week that is getting a lot of attention.

His advice is extreme and we're not saying you have to do these things, but they're worth considering if you're really worried.

To begin, don’t go to the store if you have any kind of respiratory problem, and discourage anyone over 60 years old from going at all.

Once you get there, wipe down your grocery cart with a disinfectant wipe, do not touch any products you don’t commit to buy and try to buy for two weeks to reduce your number of trips. (Impossible to do if you buy perishables such as milk, lettuce and deli items.)

The novel coronavirus remains infectious only so long on various surfaces, so if you can leave your groceries in your garage for three days before bringing them into the house, they should be fine, VanWingen said.