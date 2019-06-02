What's next?

Many factors that can affect a plants’ long- and short-term health, primarily inadequate oxygen exchange in saturated soils.

The roots of all plants need access to oxygen. When soils are saturated, plant roots don't get proper oxygenation. There are not many options to help perennial plants except to watch for signs of stress after the event.

Symptoms can include yellowing or browning of leaves, leaf curling or wilting, reduced new leaf size, complete defoliation or branch/stem die-back. Plants that are fully submerged for extended periods may rapidly decline.

With trees, there may be a gradual plant decline leading to death over several years.

The good news is that many plants can tolerate 7-10 days of flooding. “Wait and see” is the best advice.