Illiniwek plantings attract rare bee

“Remarkably, prairie once covered 60 percent of Illinois, but today only 1% of that land remains,” Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District director, said. “It is our organization’s goal to re-establish these habitat-rich lands, and to educate our visitors and citizens to do the same in their own backyards.”

To help foster an environment that’s attractive for endangered bees, Stewart recommends people focus on wildflowers that are native to the region, like beebalms.

“It's really important for flowers to be native to the area. Also, try to plant a selection of wildflowers that bloom through the spring and fall. In addition to summer blooms, the bees need nectar to feed on early in the spring and late into the fall.”

The pollinator planting effort at Illiniwek began in 2015 because "we were doing a lot of grass mowing," Petersen said. "There was no reason to be mowing that much grass."

Not only did it take time and consume resources, vast areas of grass didn't really benefit anyone, certainly not pollinators for whom mowed grass is a nutritional desert. No flowers, no food.

Coupled with concern about plummeting populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators, Petersen got grant money to prepare mowed areas for the sowing of seeds.