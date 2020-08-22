Illiniwek plantings attract rare bee

Employees of Illiniwek Forest Preserve in Hampton, Illinois, are among the hundreds — maybe thousands — of groups and individuals that have planted pollinator habitat throughout the Quad-City region.
Last week their efforts paid off in an unusually big way with the confirmed sighting of several rusty patched bumble bees, a federally endangered species.
“I was out walking my dog and happened to see this bee that looked awfully unusual,” said Mike Petersen, park ranger at Illiniwek, part of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.
“I sent a picture of it to Isaac (Stewart, assistant professor of biology at Black Hawk College's East Campus) and he came out the next day and identified 10 female and three male rusty patched bumble bees in under an hour."
The sightings are a milestone moment for the districts' conservation efforts, Petersen said.
"We are beyond excited that our prairie restoration efforts are paying off in such a big way.”
The rusty patched species has declined by 96 percent in the last 20 years and is likely to be present in only 0.1% of its historical range, Petersen said.
In 2017, it was the first bumble bee protected under the Endangered Species Act. Once common through the United States and Canada, today, the species is only found in fragmented populations of the Midwest.
Black Hawk's Stewart, who has been studying bumble bees since 2007, partnered with the forest preserve district in 2017 to survey the bee population in the parks and help monitor an increase in diversity.
On the same day Stewart spotted the rusty patched bumble bee on Illiniwek’s grounds, he also made a confirmed sighting of another threatened bee species, the bombus pensylvanicus or American bumblebee.
“This is the best possible indicator that the prairie restorations the forest preserve district has been working on are paying off,” Stewart said. “Finding this new sighting is really important in our efforts of staving off the extinction of this species.”
Prairie plantings
Over the last five years, the forest preserve district has planted 55 acres of prairies between its six properties, and this fall, a season record-breaking 46 acres of prairies are expected to be planted.
Partners in this effort include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pheasants Forever, Trees Forever, the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, Monarch Watch, the John Deere local area conservation fund administered by Living Lands and Waters, as well as donations from private contributors.
In addition, Indian Bluff Golf Course is home to one of the state’s rarest native, undisturbed hillside prairies.
“Remarkably, prairie once covered 60 percent of Illinois, but today only 1% of that land remains,” Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District director, said. “It is our organization’s goal to re-establish these habitat-rich lands, and to educate our visitors and citizens to do the same in their own backyards.”
To help foster an environment that’s attractive for endangered bees, Stewart recommends people focus on wildflowers that are native to the region, like beebalms.
“It's really important for flowers to be native to the area. Also, try to plant a selection of wildflowers that bloom through the spring and fall. In addition to summer blooms, the bees need nectar to feed on early in the spring and late into the fall.”
The pollinator planting effort at Illiniwek began in 2015 because "we were doing a lot of grass mowing," Petersen said. "There was no reason to be mowing that much grass."
Not only did it take time and consume resources, vast areas of grass didn't really benefit anyone, certainly not pollinators for whom mowed grass is a nutritional desert. No flowers, no food.
Coupled with concern about plummeting populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators, Petersen got grant money to prepare mowed areas for the sowing of seeds.
More has been planted since then, including three this year, bringing to 20 the total number of acres in pollinator plantings at Illiniwek. The largest is seven acres while the reset are scattered sites of two or three acres.