Illinois Extension announces classes, winners

The University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties has the following upcoming online classes. For more information, go to the Extension website.
Nov. 4, noon. Block the Bite
A Guide to Commonly Encountered Ticks and How to Protect Yourself and Your Family. Tick ecologist Heather Kopsco will teach you when and where you can expect to find these potentially dangerous pests when outdoors, and simple ways to keep your family protected (pets, included!).
Nov 12, 1 p.m. Vermi-composting
Vermi-composting is one of the easiest ways to compost at home. It is odorless and easy.
Nov 17, 1:30 p.m. History of Forest Pest Outbreaks
North America has a history of exotic pests that extirpate individual tree species. Emerald ash borer serves as our modern example. In our current, ever-globalizing society there is significant risk for future outbreaks that may impact our trees, from the urban forest to our woodlands.
Extension Horticulture educator Ryan Pankau examines past outbreaks to compare what we have learned historically with the current pests threatening.
Dec 10, 1 p.m. All About Squirrels
How much do we really know about these mischievous rodents? Join Abigail Garofalo as she delves into the ecology and life of squirrels.
WINNERS
Here are Master Gardener volunteers who have excelled in their service.
• Phillip Cray, 2020 Sustained Excellence Award Winner. Cray graduated from Master Gardener training in 2008. His participation and service in the program earned him the State Outstanding Master Gardener Award in 2010. Since then, he has accrued more than 2,100 hours of volunteer service and continuing education in support of Master Gardener projects for Unit 7.
Master Gardener Mentoring Committee: Sharon Schulz, Julia Martin, Linda Clewell, and Deb Corso completely reworked the mentoring program. They increased volunteer engagement and retention in numerous projects. They also assisted staff in tracking volunteer hours.
MG TRAINING BEGINS IN JANUARY
Registration for the winter class will be open until Jan. 8, with classes beginning Jan. 25. The cost is $300, which includes the Master Gardener manual.
Training will include 13 modules, an introduction and 12 subject areas.
Module topics include: Introduction; Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.
Each module will consist of several videos; therefore, a strong internet connection is highly recommended.
Some of the modules will also have a resource section that will include downloadable and printable documents that can complement the training. Trainees should know how to download documents.
Each module includes an online quiz and a final exam is also online.
Training is self-paced and trainees can take classes (modules) in any order once they have completed the Introduction.
If a trainee spends at least 4 hours per week on the training, it will take estimated 14 weeks to complete the training.
