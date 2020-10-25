Illinois Extension announces classes, winners

How much do we really know about these mischievous rodents? Join Abigail Garofalo as she delves into the ecology and life of squirrels.

WINNERS

Here are Master Gardener volunteers who have excelled in their service.

• Phillip Cray, 2020 Sustained Excellence Award Winner. Cray graduated from Master Gardener training in 2008. His participation and service in the program earned him the State Outstanding Master Gardener Award in 2010. Since then, he has accrued more than 2,100 hours of volunteer service and continuing education in support of Master Gardener projects for Unit 7.

Master Gardener Mentoring Committee: Sharon Schulz, Julia Martin, Linda Clewell, and Deb Corso completely reworked the mentoring program. They increased volunteer engagement and retention in numerous projects. They also assisted staff in tracking volunteer hours.

MG TRAINING BEGINS IN JANUARY

Registration for the winter class will be open until Jan. 8, with classes beginning Jan. 25. The cost is $300, which includes the Master Gardener manual.

Training will include 13 modules, an introduction and 12 subject areas.