Illinois seeking to revive hill prairies

Yet, even within this tiny subset of prairies, great variation exists. "As you visit a hill prairie, often the upper portions sit atop loess soils," Evans said.

Loess is wind-blown silt that piled up on the top of the bluffs as the rivers carrying vast amounts of glacial runoff receded. This left great stretches of silt in the floodplains to dry and be caught up in prevailing winds from the west, with some loess deposited on the bluffs across the river.

"As you walk closer to the lower edge of the hill prairie, along the very edge of the bluff, this loess soil often diminishes leaving the bedrock below exposed," Evans said. "Here, in this harsh environment, you find a suite of plants that are adapted to living in hot droughty conditions with almost no rooting space. One great example is the diminutive Whitlow grass, which is actually a tiny wildflower and not a grass at all!"

While fire was a common occurrence in Illinois historically, it has largely been absent through suppression over the last 100 to 150 years. Native cedars, sumacs, and dogwoods, along with invading shrubs, such as honeysuckle and autumn olive, have taken advantage of the lack of fire on the landscape to close ranks on the hill prairies, robbing the prairie plants of much needed light. Now, many of hill prairies are barely recognizable and a fraction of the size they once were, Evans said.